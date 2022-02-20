ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Joy-Anna Duggar has son Gideon, 3, screened over concerns he is ‘struggling to talk & remember numbers’

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JOY-Anna Duggar had her son Gideon, three, screened over concerns he is "struggling to talk and remember numbers."

The Counting On star and her husband Austin felt as if Gideon was "falling a little behind" in some areas of learning.

Joy-Anna Duggar took her three-year-old son Gideon in for a learning screening Credit: YouTube
She expressed to her fans she felt Gideon was 'falling a little behind' in some areas of learning Credit: YouTube

Joy-Anna, 24, took fans along with her on the family's YouTube channel to share Gideon's learning ability screening test.

The television personality shared with fans: "We scheduled a screening test for Gideon. For a few months now I've had a few concerns about his learning."

Joy-Anna continued: "I feel as if he's just a little bit behind. I know it's not great to compare him to other kids, but at the same time, I can kinda compare a little bit."

She said: "I see he's not quite talking that well, or I've noticed he still doesn't know all of his numbers, which we've practiced quite a bit."

The reality star concluded: "I also know he's three years old and I don't want to have too high of expectations."

After showing fans cute clips of her waking up her daughter Evelyn, 1, and Gideon, she then took her camera inside of Gideon's screening.

The toddler said he was going to "play games," but the screening test included Gideon matching words to pictures, coloring, and other basic skills.

The examiner told Joy-Anna the toddler could use "a little bit of sharpening" with "interceptive language."

She suggested that Joy-Anna not "do things for him" but make him "say the words and say what he wants" on his own so that Gideon could improve at home.

SAY CHEESE!

Joy-Anna previously shared cute photos of Gideon, as fans claimed the toddler looked "just like" her husband, Austin Forsyth, who tied the knot in 2017.

The young mom-of-two took snapshots of her precious little one while he was playing with his toy car.

In the Instagram photos, the youngster strolled around the muddy floor with his boots on.

Gideon kept his long hair covered with his camouflage cap.

His brown jacket was zipped up while he was outside in the cold.

In the last snap, Gideon winked at the camera and stuck his tongue out.

The Counting On alum captioned the post: "Hey Gideon, smile..."

Fans jumped into the comments section after they noticed how Gideon looked similar to his father.

One noted: "He looks just like his daddy," while another said, "He looks so much like your hubby."

A third fan added: "He looks just like his daddy. What a cutie."

A commentator chimed in: "I'm seeing some of his mom in his facial features. A cute mixture of both Mama and Papa."

SNOW TIME

Fans had the opposite reaction though when Joy-Anna shared snaps of her daughter recently.

The TV star snapped a photo of her little girl while she was playing in the snow.

Evelyn stood in the snow dressed in an unzipped pink puffer jacket.

Underneath the jacket, she had on a t-shirt that read "Best Sister."

Evelyn's cheeks seemed pink since she was out in the cold.

The TV personality captioned the post: "Evelyn's first time to play in the snow! She loved every 60 seconds of it!"

THE BACKLASH

Critics though noticed some items were missing, such as Evelyn's hat and gloves.

One said: "She might have enjoyed it more if she had a hat on. Maybe some gloves and a zippered jacket."

Another pointed out: "That's what I was going to type. Gloves and a hat. She may have felt warmer and wanted to stay out longer."

While one stated: "She's very cute but as a mom and grandmother, my first reaction was that she should have her coat done up and be wearing mittens and a hat!"

This all came after Joy-Anna resurfaced online after taking a break from social media.

The break came after her older brother Josh was found guilty on two counts of child pornography.

She said Gideon was 'struggling to talk' and 'didn't know all of his numbers' Credit: YouTube
The screening showed Gideon could use 'a little sharpening' in his language skills Credit: YouTube
The examiner told Joy-Anna to not 'do things for him' so that Gideon could improve at home Credit: Instagram/@joy4site

