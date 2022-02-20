ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James will do ‘whatever it takes’ to play season with son Bronny James

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

LeBron James is hinting at what his future holds. It could involve a return to Cleveland and it will include playing with his son, the self-described King told The Athletic this weekend.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James said about playing for the Cavaliers again. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James, an Akron native back in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game, won’t be a free agent until after next season. By then, he will be in his 21st season in the league. He spent the first seven years of his legendary career with the Cavaliers, left for the Heat and returned to Cleveland to lead them to a title in 2016.

While James, 37, isn’t sure where he will be when his current contract with the Lakers runs out, he does know how he will finish his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22srDN_0eK4TCHn00
Bronny James and LeBron James

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

His son, Bronny James, isn’t eligible to be drafted until 2024. At that point, James will be 39. Bronny, a 6-foot-3 guard, is ranked 43rd in the country in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Comments / 1

