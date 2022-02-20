ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Leeds stars push and shove each other in huge row before Rangnick runs on pitch to split up warring rivals

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzqeV_0eK4T7xP00

RALF RANGNICK ran on to the sodden Elland Road turf in a bid to break up a shoving contest between Manchester United and Leeds players.

As the fiery Premier League clash ticked into its final few seconds, a sliding tackle on goalscorer Anthony Elanga saw tempers flare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIgCW_0eK4T7xP00
Tempers flared between both sets of players after a tackle on Elanga Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlojE_0eK4T7xP00
Rangnick stepped onto the pitch to act as peacemaker Credit: Reuters

Both sets of players became involved in the tangle, before Rangnick ran on to try and calm things down.

The German interim boss defied Prem rules by entering the field of play to try and calm down the fracas.

He quickly retreated when he realised the error of his ways, as referee Paul Tierney struggled to get the players under control.

It was the culmination of a throwback-style game at Elland Road, which included NINE yellow cards.

The bad blood between the sides was evident throughout, as Dan James snubbed a handshake from Luke Shaw in the first half.

Eventually the Prem clash finished 4-2 to the visitors after United had been guilty of throwing away a two-goal lead.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Rangnick and Co went into the break two to the good after goals from skipper Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But a stunning second-half turnaround saw Leeds score twice in less than ONE minute.

Rodrigo pulled one back in freak circumstances, before Raphinha levelled things up after an assist from ex-Manchester United winger James.

Rangnick responded to the capitulation by throwing on Fred and Elanga.

And the pair had the desired effect as Fred restored United's lead on 70 minutes, and Elanga made the points safe with two minutes left to play.

The Man Utd youngster shushed the Elland Road crowd when he found the back of the net after he was struck by an object thrown from the stands during the celebrations for United's third.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Dan James
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Manchester United#Uk#German#Old Trafford
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick and Fernandes on Atletico, Cavani and squad unity

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid. Here is what they had to say:. Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem. Bruno Fernandes doesn't know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes was 'TOO SOFT' for Leeds' equaliser against Man United, insists Paul Scholes... as he claims the Portugal star was 'looking for a foul' in build-up to Raphinha strike

Paul Scholes has criticised Bruno Fernandes for being 'too soft' during Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Leeds on Sunday afternoon. Fernandes was responsible for giving the ball away during the build-up to Raphinha's goal. He was seen calling for a free-kick after Adam Forshaw's challenge left him sitting on the grass.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s ‘England stars including Rashford and Maguire irritated by Ronaldo’s clique’ in worrying dressing room split

MANCHESTER UNITED’S Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are allegedly irritated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s clique, according to sensational reports in Germany. And Bild journalist Christian Falk says the England internationals have been left ‘annoyed’ by the 37-year-old’s behaviour. The Portuguese superstar, who finally ended his goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Juventus' Champions League knockout campaign begins on Tuesday night when they travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal. Despite their domestic struggles this season Juve actually topped Group H, even finishing above holders Chelsea with five wins from six games. Max Allegri has a lot of important...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy