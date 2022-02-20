Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Retired general responds to Ukraine strike on hundreds of Russian troops
Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) discusses an apparent Ukrainian strike in a Russian-occupied area in eastern Ukraine that appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops near an ammunition supply point.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Ex-GOP lawmaker on House Speaker vote: I don't see how McCarthy gets there
Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent reacts after Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to fall short of the necessary votes needed for the House speakership.
This Capitol drama is turning into a horror show
There's a slow motion, open-ended drama playing on the floor of the House in which Republicans cannot come behind a speaker -- one of the most powerful and important jobs in US government.
Opinion: Why Kevin McCarthy's dream is in big trouble
Jill Filipovic writes that what should've been a joyous day for House Republicans, as they kicked off two years as the majority party, revealed how dysfunctional the GOP has become and what a precarious position the party has put itself in by failing to select a speaker after three ballots.
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter -- and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong -- raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
France to send Ukraine its first Western-made light tanks amid Russia war
France will send Ukraine Paris-made light combat tanks, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, marking the first time Western-manufactured armored tanks will be sent to Kyiv amid its war with Russia.
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday.
See revealing January 6 text from former Trump aide Hope Hicks
CNN's Tom Foreman takes a look at newly released texts, emails and transcripts from former members of the Trump administration concerning the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
Australia to purchase US-made HIMARS missile system
Australia on Thursday confirmed it is purchasing two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as deterrence to potential regional threats to its security.
The connection between Trump, Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani and former President Donald Trump grew up in the outer boroughs of New York -- and experts say that made them both feel like outsiders. The new series "Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor?" premieres Sunday, January 8, at 9 p.m. ET.
