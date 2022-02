Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah reached another landmark goal on Saturday as he scored his 150th goal for the club in just his 233rd appearance. The Egyptian got on the end of a long ball from keeper Alisson Becker to take his time before coolly slotting home at the Kop end to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead in a match they went on to win 3-1.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO