Meet LSU's Lone 2023 Commit, Receiver Omarion Miller

Omarion Miller is the lone commit for the purple and gold in the upcoming 2023 class. He's a native of the very northwest corner of Louisiana in Vivian which is a 35 minute drive north of Shreveport.

But when you're from Louisiana, no matter which part of the state you grow up in, young football players grow up with aspirations of playing for LSU. Miller is no different as he's been committed to the program since Aug. 2021, taking just a few months to decide Baton Rouge is where he wanted to be after a summer offer from the Tigers.

"Growing up that's always been my dream school and when I got the offer, I just had to choose it," Miller said. "We have a great relationship and I had to go with it."

Miller ended up with 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior season at North Caddo, becoming much more aggressive as a player which he believes led to such a dramatic uptick in production. One of the top receiver prospects in the country, Miller's ball skills, athleticism and vision make him an enticing addition to this LSU receiver group but he's also working to improve in one key area, route running.

He's currently in development mode this offseason as Miller looks to improve his production as a senior while helping lead North Caddo to a long playoff run in 2022. Miller's offseason workouts consist of weight and speed training every other day while also training with his travel football team and basketball team as well.

"I definitely want to improve on my route running, it's not where it needs to be yet and when I get there I'll be a problem," Miller said. "I've got real good ball skills, able to high point it very well and don't drop too many balls."

Miller is the inaugural commit of this 2023 class for the Tigers and that certainly carries some added weight with him. He's currently playing basketball while also traveling with the 7v7 program the Louisiana Bootleggers throughout this spring to a number of different events.

A couple of recent LSU signees in Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen were on that team a year ago and were teammates with Miller. Now Miller is the veteran in the group and trying to recruit some of Louisiana's best, including linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and receiver Shelton Sampson to the class.

"I tell them home is home. Most of the kids I play with are from Louisiana and I tell them once they visit one time, they'll fall in love with it," Miller said. "Those older guys always tell me to never take breaks and once you're playing for a team like the Bootleggers you can never take a play off."

While Miller is a solid LSU commit, he does want to explore other options as well, with Florida and Nebraska being two schools that have made an impression on him so far. Of course the Gators just hired longtime ULL coach Billy Napier and the Cornhuskers brought LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who recruited Miller at LSU, to their program during the Tigers coaching change.

He'll also make a visit to LSU this spring to get to better know the new staff a little bit better once the recruiting dead period ends.

"I love it, it's a great feeling and a really good fit," Miller said. "I'm taking it slow but really focusing on just getting better. They compete for championships and I think that's always exciting."