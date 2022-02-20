LSU's Brayden Jobert Stepping Up in Designated Hitter Spot During Opening Weekend

Before LSU threw its first pitch, designated hitter Cade Beloso jumped up in the air during pregame celebrations and landed awkwardly.

Trying to walk it off but grabbing his knee and severely limping, Beloso was scratched from the lineup immediately. On Saturday an MRI confirmed the veteran slugger would be out of the lineup for "a while," with coach Jay Johnson saying he was unsure if it would be season ending.

"There was a little ambiguity in that but he'll be out for a while," Johnson told reporters after LSU's series win over Maine.

It's an absolute bummer for Beloso, who was one of the stories of the offseason for changing his swing and approach, making real progress and earning that DH spot after a sub par 2021 season. But one of the oldest cliche's in sports is the next man up and for the Tigers the last few days it's been redshirt sophomore Brayden Jobert.

Jobert has been lights out at the plate in these first two defining wins for the Tigers, batting .600 (3-for-5) with one home run, five RBI and two walks in seven at bats. He's putting the ball in play, having a really good approach and helping what has been an offensive slugfest for the purple and gold, scoring 30 runs in 16 innings.

"It's been incredible for him to step in and do what he's done. Great kid and I'm really glad to see the success he's having," infielder Cade Doughty said. "I'm really confident he can keep that up throughout the season."

One of the silver linings to this team is that the Tigers are extremely deep and can roll out a number of different options in that DH spot moving forward. Drew Bianco, Brody Drost and Hayden Travinski are just a few power players on this roster who could earn some time at designated hitter if not on the field.

But the way Jobert is swinging the bat at the moment, it's likely something Johnson isn't going to want to get in the way of.

"Great poise. He's a good player, it's just probably a gut punch a little bit to not be in the lineup but he's really worked hard even in the last week," Johnson said. "To be ready to go when your number is called on very quickly, I'm proud of him for that. It was a great example for a lot of other guys on the team."

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)