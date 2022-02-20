ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU's Brayden Jobert Stepping Up in Designated Hitter Spot During Opening Weekend

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6DOv_0eK4Rd8Y00

Before LSU threw its first pitch, designated hitter Cade Beloso jumped up in the air during pregame celebrations and landed awkwardly.

Trying to walk it off but grabbing his knee and severely limping, Beloso was scratched from the lineup immediately. On Saturday an MRI confirmed the veteran slugger would be out of the lineup for "a while," with coach Jay Johnson saying he was unsure if it would be season ending.

"There was a little ambiguity in that but he'll be out for a while," Johnson told reporters after LSU's series win over Maine.

It's an absolute bummer for Beloso, who was one of the stories of the offseason for changing his swing and approach, making real progress and earning that DH spot after a sub par 2021 season. But one of the oldest cliche's in sports is the next man up and for the Tigers the last few days it's been redshirt sophomore Brayden Jobert.

Jobert has been lights out at the plate in these first two defining wins for the Tigers, batting .600 (3-for-5) with one home run, five RBI and two walks in seven at bats. He's putting the ball in play, having a really good approach and helping what has been an offensive slugfest for the purple and gold, scoring 30 runs in 16 innings.

"It's been incredible for him to step in and do what he's done. Great kid and I'm really glad to see the success he's having," infielder Cade Doughty said. "I'm really confident he can keep that up throughout the season."

One of the silver linings to this team is that the Tigers are extremely deep and can roll out a number of different options in that DH spot moving forward. Drew Bianco, Brody Drost and Hayden Travinski are just a few power players on this roster who could earn some time at designated hitter if not on the field.

But the way Jobert is swinging the bat at the moment, it's likely something Johnson isn't going to want to get in the way of.

"Great poise. He's a good player, it's just probably a gut punch a little bit to not be in the lineup but he's really worked hard even in the last week," Johnson said. "To be ready to go when your number is called on very quickly, I'm proud of him for that. It was a great example for a lot of other guys on the team."

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)

Comments / 1

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designated Hitter#College Baseball#Mri#Tigers
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
ESPN

Kim Mulkey has LSU Tigers in top 10 of women's college basketball poll for first time in 13 years

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday. Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Baseball Excited to Take High Powered Offense on the Road

If there's one team in the non-conference portion of the schedule LSU can't take lightly its Louisiana Tech. Returning many of its players from a team that hosted a regional a season ago, the Tigers will get to experience a true hostile road environment when it takes on the Bulldogs in Ruston on Wednesday evening. Louisiana Tech is off to a 3-0 start to its season, sweeping Wichita State opening weekend after a very successful 2021 run.
RUSTON, LA
NOLA.com

After Cooper Kupp's MVP turn in the Super Bowl, grandfather and former Saints OL Jake still riding wave

A week later and Jake Kupp is still on cloud nine. Or in this case for the former New Orleans Saints’ offensive lineman, it’s more like cloud 10. That’s the uniform number of his grandson Cooper, the Los Angeles Rams receiver who put the exclamation point on one of the best seasons in NFL history last week by being named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
433
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy