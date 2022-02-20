ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse lacrosse comes up short in 14-10 loss to No. 1 Maryland

By Brent Axe
 3 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 9 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team takes on No. 1 Maryland at noon Sunday in the Carrier Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. See in-game and individual stats here. FINAL: Maryland 14, Syracuse 10. Logan Wisnauskas leads Maryland with...

Syracuse University volleyball coach Leonid Yelin resigns

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University women’s volleyball coach Leonid Yelin has resigned after 10 years at SU, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday. Yelin led the Orange program to its first and only NCAA tournament appearance in 2018. He owns a career record of 624-292. In addition to Syracuse, he spent 15 years coaching Louisville.
Syracuse Crunch lose 4-1 to Belleville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 4-1, tonight at CAA Arena. The loss puts an end to the team’s three-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 20-19-4-1 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Senators is now tied, 3-3. Crunch...
Keep Carrier Dome mask mandate, despite what Boeheim wants (Your Letters)

I applaud Carrier Dome management for maintaining the mask mandate based upon guidelines that warrant precautions for the greater safety of the community. Still, many in the Dome ignore the mandate anyway. No one wants to be in a mask, but millions worldwide have just dealt with it quietly and calmly. Not Coach Jim Boeheim — his ire against the mandate and characterizing it as “crazy” was inappropriate. The issue is already polarizing enough. His job is to bring his team to a successful season and the NCAA tournament. The fans, masked or unmasked, appreciate the tenacity, dedication, hard work and all the talents the team players hone and bring to the court. Keeping the team and all of us well and healthy should always be a priority.
Toggenburg ski center up for sale; plus, SU wins overtime thriller (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 54; Low: 51. Flooding, snow could arrive again. The 5-day forecast. Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim hit only one three-pointer in Monday night’s men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech at the Carrier Dome, but it came as a crucial time — during overtime. Syracuse ended up beating the Yellow Jackets, 74-73. (Dennis Nett photo)
