ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Furth: Julian Nagelsmann's side get back to winning ways after Sebastian Griesbeck's own goal, Robert Lewandowski's brace and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's stoppage-time strike

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich overcame the shock of falling behind to the Bundesliga's bottom club Greuther Furth and went on to win 4-1 to stay in charge in the German title race.

A deflected free kick from Branimir Hrgota three minutes before halftime gave Fuerth the lead, silencing the Allianz Arena.

The goal looked like more bad news for Bayern after they were beaten 4-2 at Bochum last week and held 1-1 at Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday - their longest run without a win for 10 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qVtf_0eK4QBVh00
Bayern got back to winning ways after Griesbeck scored an own goal end the game 2-1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3H8x_0eK4QBVh00
Nagelsmann's side went 1-0 down in the 42nd minute after Branimir Hrgota scored

But they took less than 30 seconds of the second half to hit back, Lewandowski netting from close range after the ball had ricocheted off strike partner Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and into his path.

The champions went on to dominate the game and took the lead for the first time through an own goal from Sebastian Griesbeck just after the hour mark.

Lewandowski headed in Bayern's third in the 82nd minute, the Polish striker's 28th goal in the league this season in 23 appearances.

Choupo-Moting added a final goal in added time, knocking in a cross from Serge Gnabry from close range.

The victory took leaders Bayern on to 55 points from 23 games, leaving Fuerth propping up the table on 13 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsHnl_0eK4QBVh00
Lewandowski (above) was quick to respond - pulling Bayern level just four minutes later
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nTmz_0eK4QBVh00
Bayern went on to extend their lead as Griesbeck turned the ball into his own net (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jBz9_0eK4QBVh00
Lewandowski added another before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hit the final nail in the coffin

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic has got 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech AND Kai Havertz, claims Jamie Carragher... but injury-plagued Chelsea winger is inconsistent and doesn't show it 'enough'

Jamie Carragher believes Christian Pulisic has 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz at Chelsea but his lack of consistency lets him down. The 23-year-old started and scored in the Blues' comfortable 2-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday night as he got 80 minutes under his belt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick and Fernandes on Atletico, Cavani and squad unity

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Bruno Fernandes have been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away at Atletico Madrid. Here is what they had to say:. Edinson Cavani won't travel and still isn't training because of a groin problem. Bruno Fernandes doesn't know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side play the first leg at home before travelling to France for the reverse tie next month on March 16. The Champions League holders will be looking to extend their winning run to...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Griesbeck
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
The Independent

Juventus held by Villarreal despite Dusan Vlahovic’s early Champions League goal

Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser.Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.Reuters Read More How to watch Villarreal vs Juventus online and on TV todayIs Villarreal vs Juventus on TV tonight?Juventus held again as local rivals Torino hit back to earn derby draw
UEFA
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes HISTORY as he becomes the FIRST player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and now LaLiga after stellar three-goal Barcelona display against Valencia on Sunday

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third appearance for the Catalans, netted three times in Barca's 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday, after the referee deemed that the former Arsenal man had scored instead of team-mate Pedri.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich 4 1#German#The Champions League#Polish
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick: Champions League record

Ralf Rangnick has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in management which dates all the way back to 1983. But the German's involvement in European football's primary club competition, the Champions League, has been limited to two brief spells as Schalke boss and a short tenure as Manchester United interim manager.
SOCCER
Reuters

Reus gets two goals, three assists as Dortmund trounce Gladbach

DORTMUND, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus played a part in five goals as his side hammered his former club Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to stay in touch with leaders Bayern Munich. Reus, who switched from Gladbach to Dortmund just over a decade...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Lille result: Five things we learned as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic seal comfortable win

Chelsea continued the defence of their Champions League title as they defeated Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.Kai Havertz, starting ahead of Romelu Lukaku, had a couple of early chances before heading Chelsea in front from Hakim Ziyech’s corner on eight minutes.Lille grew into the contest following Chelsea’s fast start but did not trouble goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the Blues doubled their lead through Christian Pulisic midway through the second half.Thomas Tuchel will be concerned by injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Ziyech ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but Chelsea will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to a comfortable win over Lille in the first leg of their last-16 of the Champions League

Chelsea sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over French side Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League. Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic guided the Blues to victory at Stamford Bridge to give them a good chance of progressing into the quarter-finals as they look to retain the European crown.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Vlahovic makes Juventus mark in draw at Villarreal but McKennie fractures foot

Dusan Vlahovic scored 31 seconds into his Champions League debut as Juventus drew 1-1 at Villarreal in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday. Dani Parejo equalised for Villarreal in the 66th minute, leaving the tie poised for the decider in Italy with the away-goal rule scrapped this season. Juventus suffered a further blow when midfielder Weston McKennie was forced off in the 80th minute with a fractured left foot.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy