Cat Saved From Burning Miami Apartment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One lucky cat has about eight lives left after being saved from an apartment fire in Miami.

It happened at a home near NW 7 Street and 26 Avenue.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire in just a few minutes.

As they began searching the unit, they found a cat, who managed to escape being injured in the fire.

However, its owner will not have to find a new place to live.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and no other units were damaged.