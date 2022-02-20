ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cat Saved From Burning Miami Apartment

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAPIH_0eK4Q4Pr00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One lucky cat has about eight lives left after being saved from an apartment fire in Miami.

It happened at a home near NW 7 Street and 26 Avenue.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire in just a few minutes.

As they began searching the unit, they found a cat, who managed to escape being injured in the fire.

However, its owner will not have to find a new place to live.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and no other units were damaged.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGME

60 rescue cats, dogs arrive in Portland from Miami-Dade County

Portland (WGME) -- A plane full of cats and dogs arrived in Portland as part of a rescue flight from Florida. This shipment of rescues includes 60 cats and dogs from Miami-Dade county. It's a part of a partnership between the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and Wings of...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Miami

Brianna Sutherland, Shot On I-95, Has Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman critically injured in a shooting on I-95 has died. The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 14th, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times when a car pulled up next to hers and someone inside opened fire. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered for for information that leads to an arrest. This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June.  Unfortunately, many are never solved.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

Helicopter Crashes Near Miami Beach Swimmers, 2 Transported To Jackson In Stable Condition

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a helicopter crashed near Miami Beach swimmers on Saturday afternoon. The helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 1:20 p.m., between 10TH and 14TH Streets, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “Engine to control, you said helicopter in the water,” is the call that rang out across emergency scanner radios. “All of a sudden, we saw a helicopter which you really didn’t see until it was about 20 feet above the water and then all of a sudden it sounded like it was losing power and then...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

2-Year-Old Left All Alone In Plantation Daycare Center After Closing

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A South Florida daycare center has issued a statement after a 2-year-old girl was left all alone inside the building after it closed on Wednesday night. According to a KinderCare spokesperson, “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. While we’re thankful the child was quickly found and was safe, this incident should not have happened.” According to close family friend Samantha Scaramellino, who posted about the incident on her Facebook page, the girl’s mother Stephanie Martinez, went to pick up her daughter from the KinderCare Child Care Center on Sunrise and...
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

Ron And Rita’s Baby Bald Eagles Aren’t Babies Anymore, Preparing To Take Flight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — They grow up so fast. No, we’re not talking about what parents say when their children leave the nest, but what Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill is saying about Miami’s most famous bald eagles, R1 and R2, as they spread their wings and get ready to leave the nest literally. In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, Magill posted video of the juvenile eagles, which have grown quite large since hatching over New Year’s weekend. They are no longer little chicks! Building up those flight muscles as the day is quickly approaching when they will leave the nest. ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Cbsmiami
CBS Denver

This Orange Tabby Cat Is Recovering From Burns Suffered In The Marshall Fire, Now He Needs To Find His Family

Editor’s note: As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, the Humane Society of Boulder Valley was still looking to reunite this cat with his family. BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is looking for the family of a burned orange tabby cat who is recovering after the Marshall Fire. The cat suffered severe burns on his paws and face. (credit: Humane Society of Boulder Valley) After undergoing extensive specialized treatments and extended care, the cat is recovering but still missing his family. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley posted on its Facebook page, “Now, we need your help! Do you know someone who is missing a neutered male, approximately 8-year-old orange tabby from the fire-affected area who has not filed a lost animal report with us? Help us reunite this sweet boy with his family! ❤️https://www.boulderhumane.org/lost-and-found/.” The facility also said they are not in need of any foster families or adoptive families for this little guy, but really want to reunite him with his family.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV.com

Jones County deputy saves dogs from burning home

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office helped save several dogs inside of a burning home. Officials said a fire was reported at a mobile home on Sanderson Road around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8. Sgt. Stephen Graeser arrived at the scene...
JONES COUNTY, MS
CBS Miami

Teen Arrested In Death Of Woman Found Inside Vehicle At Pompano Beach Canal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found shot inside a partially submerged car in a Pompano Beach car earlier this week. The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. BSO said Jacsaint is facing one count each of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a firearm, and child neglect for placing an infant in danger when the victim’s vehicle went into a canal. Investigators said that on Wednesday, Feb. 16, shortly after 2:30 a.m., BSO received a call about a car in...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Austin

Video shows deputy saving dog from burning SUV

Remarkable video out of Colorado shows a sheriff's deputy rescuing a dog from a burning SUV. In this video posted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Castle Rock, Colorado, Deputy Michael Gregorek describes the call, running up to the panicked dog owner and jumping to action – busting out windows with smoke billowing from the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cat, dog rescued from Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog. Officials have […]
BELOIT, WI
CBS Miami

Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Front Of Miami Dade College North Campus

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed and two others were injured in a violent multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened along NW 27th Avenue across from Miami Dade College’s North Campus shortly after 12:30 a.m. According to Miami-Dade police, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. “She’s a good woman, she always looked out. She isn’t supposed to be in this” said the woman’s son, who asked not to be identified. Two adult men were airlifted to Ryder Trauma in critical condition. One vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have jumped the median at some point during the crash. It ended up several feet away from the other two vehicles, in a southbound lane of NW 27th Avenue. Two other vehicles ended up in the parking lot of a gas station, one was overturned. During the investigation, traffic was diverted from NW 113th Street to NW 110 Street. The road, which was closed for eight hours, has since reopened.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy