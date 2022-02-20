ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-jabbed Queen, 95, could have a headache and runny nose but will recover more quickly from 'mild' Covid because she's had a booster

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen is expected to make a swift recovery after testing positive for Covid-19 because she is understood to be triple-jabbed - giving her the maximum amount of protection from the virus.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for the virus today and was experiencing 'mild cold-like symptoms'.

It is expected she will engage in 'light duties' and will be looked after at Windsor Castle by the Medical Household, medical staff who are part of the Royal Household, headed by Professor Sir Hugh Thomas.

While it is understood that the Queen has been fully vaccinated, including a booster jab, which affords a high degree of protection against severe infection, the monarch could be prescribed one or more of a number of anti-viral medications designed to protect the most vulnerable in an effort to aid her recovery.

The drugs include Ronapreve, approved in August 2021, which contains types of proteins called 'monoclonal antibodies', and has been shown to reduce the risk of hospital admission or death by 70 per cent in those with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Another option could be Molnupiravir, a medicine approved in November 2021, which clinical trials suggests reduces the risk of hospital admission or death by 30 per cent.

The Queen's diagnosis comes just two weeks after she reached her historic Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne on February 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sW2m2_0eK4Q3X800
The Queen will engage in 'light duties' and will be looked after at Windsor Castle by the Medical Household as she recovers from Covid-19

In a statement today the palace said: 'Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

'Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

'She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.'

The symptoms for Covid-19 can appear from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, but it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team.

Mild symptoms for Covid-19 usually include a headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell.

However it is hoped the Queen, who is understood to be triple jabbed and is not believed to have any of the conditions which specifically increase the risk from coronavirus, will recover more quickly from Covid.

Earlier this month a report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found people who have been triple-vaccinated against Covid had an increased chance of recovery than the unjabbed.

In the ONS report, people were classified based on how many jabs they received and whether there had been more or less than 21 days since their last dose.

The most vulnerable over-90s saw an 89 per cent fall in risk after getting a booster.

It came as separate UK Health Security Agency data showed that around six months after a second dose, protection against Omicron was around 60 per cent in those aged 50 and over.

However, this increased to around 95 per cent two weeks after receiving a booster vaccine dose.

Today it was also suggested the Queen could also be given recently approved anti-viral drugs after testing positive for Covid-19.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said: 'With somebody in their mid-90s, even if they're triple vaccinated you are concerned that they could gradually deteriorate over coming days and so you would need to keep a very careful eye on them.

'You would, I think, almost certainly be considering giving anti-viral drugs, of which there are a number around at the moment.'

He added: 'If you do get them early enough it does reduce the risk of severe disease developing so I would imagine any doctor for a patient in their 90s would be considering giving these antivirals out.'

The drugs include Ronapreve, which contains types of proteins called 'monoclonal antibodies' and Molnupiravir, a medicine approved in November 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhLR2_0eK4Q3X800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS9Td_0eK4Q3X800
A guard stands on duty outside Buckingham Palace in London on February 20

Royal physicians may choose to prescribe Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer and approved by the UK medicines watchdog in December 2021, which has been shown to be around 90 per cent effective in preventing the need for hospital admission.

Other drugs, Prof Hunter said, included other antivirals, Sotovimab, Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.

He added: 'Those drugs need to be given quite early, within three days for them to have the best impact with the exception of Dexamethasone.'

The Queen's diagnosis comes as the Government plans to lift all remaining Covid restrictions, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for Covid to self-isolate, in the coming days.

The Queen has been known for her strong constitution and infrequent ill health.

Indeed, in June 2020 the Queen was pictured riding a Fell pony at Windsor while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she has recently suffered from some health difficulties.

On Wednesday, the sovereign, standing holding a walking stick, remarked during an in-person audience: 'Well, as you can see, I can't move.'

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but the Queen was understood to have been feeling slightly stiff, rather than having injured herself or being unwell.

It comes after she missed the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph on November 14 last year due to a sprained back.

Before that, she attended a busy reception for business leaders at Windsor Castle on October 19.

But the next day, she cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice and was admitted to hospital for a night to undergo preliminary tests.

She then spent more than three months only carrying out light duties on doctors' orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNf2N_0eK4Q3X800
The Queen with Rear Admiral James Macleod (right) and Major General Eldon Millar as she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries during an in-person audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday

That hospital stay was her first in eight years.

In 2013, she was treated at the private clinic for a bout of gastroenteritis, when she also stayed for one night.

The sovereign was also seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service in early October, the first time she had done so at a major event.

What is mild Covid?

Symptoms of mild Covid can include:

If you have had a booster jab it's likely you will have milder symptoms and recover more quickly.

How to treat mild Covid at home:

To reduce the spread to others you should:

Source: NHS

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen retreated to Windsor Castle for her safety, where she was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh in lockdown.

The couple were vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their advanced age but were protected by the so-called HMS Bubble, their reduced household of about 20 staff.

On January 9 2021, the then 94-year-old Queen and the 99-year-old duke received their coronavirus vaccinations, with Buckingham Palace taking the rare step of confirming what would usually have been a private medical matter, as the national rollout of the injections gathered pace.

Philip had heart surgery in March 2021, but returned to Windsor where he died a few weeks later in his sleep at the age of 99.

In January 2020, the Queen missed her annual visit to the Sandringham Women's Institute due to a slight cold.

The year she turned 90, the monarch called time on her overseas travels, leaving long-haul destinations to the younger members of her family, but she still maintains a busy diary of events.

The Queen missed the christening of her great-grandson Prince Louis in July 2018 but not because of illness.

It was mutually agreed in advance by the monarch and the Cambridges that the Queen would not attend the celebration, which fell at the beginning of a busy week of engagements including the centenary of the RAF and a visit by US President Donald Trump.

In June that year, the Queen pulled out of a service at St Paul's Cathedral because she was feeling 'under the weather'.

In May 2018, the head of state had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

She was treated as a day patient and did not cancel any engagements or appearances, but was spotted wearing sunglasses.

In November 2017, the Prince of Wales led the nation in honouring the country's war dead on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.

It was the first time that the Queen, as head of state, had watched the ceremony from a nearby balcony, and was seen as a sign of the royal family in transition and an acknowledgement of her age.

Comments / 2

Bob Jones
3d ago

wow Prince Charles got covid and then now the queen and both of them are triple vaccinated and not one symptom LMAO 🤣😂 🖕 just prove the vaccine work you trumpsturds out there 🖕

Reply
2
