ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally end feud and embrace in emotional scenes outside ring after grudge fight

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AMIR KHAN and Kell Brook finally ended their long rivalry as they embraced after a thrilling fight on Saturday night.

Brook produced a sensational display to bully Khan before stopping him in the sixth round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcvGe_0eK4PzEs00
Brook stopped Khan in the sixth round of their grudge match Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvxHX_0eK4PzEs00
Khan and Brook embraced at the post-fight press conference Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAvjC_0eK4PzEs00
The pair then posed for photos after a thrilling clash Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

And Khan, 35, took the defeat graciously as the pair hugged it out in the ring and then again in the post-fight press conference.

The Bolton-based fighter then paid tribute to Brook's display.

He said: "No excuses the better man won and he boxed out of his skin I have to say.

"I didn't expect that from him, especially from the fights I have seen before.

"No disrespect to Kell, he put on a great performance today and he came out to win.

"At the end of the day we have rivalries but as I say after I punch them we can be friends.

"He put a great performance on and did everything he needed to. He was the best man tonight. I had a great, great training camp, but I just couldn't get going.

“I was missing quite a lot. Kell was on his A-game, all respect goes out to him."

And Brook, who has trashed Khan for a decade, also admitted he now has respect for his British rival.

Following his win, he said: "I've always wanted to have the fight with Amir. I think after this grudge match, this is the icing on the cake for me.

"I can live at peace with myself, with my career now.

"He took some great shots in there. The respect is there - that's all I've ever wanted.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"He's had a fantastic career. You don't want to be involved in these fights late in his career. He's going to have to sit down like I do and see if he wants to carry on.

"We've been involved in one of the best fights in our era - it's like the George Groves vs Carl Froch fights.

"It's up there with the best British fights in our era."

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Chris Leben provides update as he continues to fight for his life in hospital: “They did say 100% of my lungs are damaged, but they also said 100% recovery is possible”

UFC veteran Chris Leben has provided fans with an important health update as his battle with COVID-19 continues. Leben, 41, is fondly remembered for some of his great knockout wins across his tenure with both the UFC and, more recently, BKFC. While he also had his fair share of setbacks, that never stopped him from doing everything in his power to put on a show.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Froch
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Kell Brook
BBC

Fight Talk: Should Amir Khan and Kell Brook both now retire?

In this week's Fight Talk we look back at a memorable Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, when Kell Brook convincingly beat Amir Khan in a thrilling battle to settle their bitter feud. Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr called out Brook shortly after the fight but should...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Ts Cs
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round. Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

What is Miesha Tate’s net worth?

MIXED martial artist, Miesha Tate, began wrestling on the boys' team in high school. Since then, she has established a name for herself in the world of professional fighting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miesha Tate has an estimated net worth of around $6million. Tate is a former Strikeforce Women's...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy