ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US Olympic Athletes Achieved These Historic Firsts at the 2022 Games

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Winter Olympic Games have been a whirlwind for a plethora of reasons. There were numerous pressing challenges, but also captivating moments that sparked viewership across the world. Norway broke the record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games and Slovakia clinched their...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Hamelin
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Birk Ruud
Person
Nick Baumgartner
Person
Jessie Diggins
Person
Ashley Caldwell
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Winter Games#Cross Country Skiing#Winter Olympic Games#The Usa#Team Usa First#First Black
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: The most memorable and historic moments in women’s sports

With the 2022 Winter Olympics now in the rearview mirror, On Her Turf is looking back at some of the most memorable moments from women’s sports in Beijing. In the 50th year of Title IX, it’s not a surprise that the women of Team USA led the way at the 2022 Winter Olympics. While the United States finished the Beijing Games ranked fifth in the overall medal count, Team USA claimed more medals in women’s events (13) than any other nation.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
E! News

Megan Rapinoe and More Soccer Stars Speak Out Amid Historic Victory in Pay Equity Battle

Watch: Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl. The U.S. women's national soccer team has scored its most important goal yet. After fighting for six years to receive equal pay, Megan Rapinoe and several other U.S. women's national team stars—Hope Solo, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn—were victorious in their gender discrimination lawsuit after reaching a landmark $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation on Feb. 22.
SOCCER
ABC News

US Olympic speedskater recalls 'amazing rush of emotions' after historic gold medal win

Erin Jackson made Olympic history in Beijing, becoming the first Black woman to ever win a gold medal in speedskating. "It was amazing. After I crossed the line, I was like, 'OK, I at least get a medal, but I came here to win gold. Let's wait and see,'" she told "Good Morning America" of the anticipation after her race finished. "It was an amazing rush of emotions."
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA first-round pick now running for Congress

One former player is trying to go from the NBA to Capitol Hill. Ex-NBA forward Royce White announced on Tuesday that he is running for a congressional seat in his home state of Minnesota. White will be running as a Republican in the state’s 5th District and will challenge incumbent Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar.
NBA
TODAY.com

9 stunning moments from the Olympic closing ceremony

After more than two weeks of thrilling athletic competition, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics came to a conclusion on Sunday with a beautiful closing ceremony. On February 4, the opening ceremony of the Winter Games brought on stunning LED and laser light displays, d-D technology, multiple performances and the traditional Parade of Nations showcasing athletes from around the world.
SPORTS
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
WSFA

Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The gold, silver and bronze medals that will be awarded to winning athletes and teams at The World Games 2022 will be unveiled during a ceremony on Feb. 23. Several Olympic athletes from Alabama will participate in the ceremony, along with other special guests. More than...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy