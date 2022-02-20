ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jayson Tatum regrets prioritizing stardom in 2018-19 season, wonders what could have been

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"We wanted to be the guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCseT_0eK4OR1z00
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford were key contributors for the Celtics in 2018-19. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In 2018-19, the Celtics had all the pieces in place to win a championship.

They had a true superstar in Kyrie Irving, rising stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, other talented scoring options in Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris, and Terry Rozier, and strong role players in Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Aron Baynes, and Daniel Theis.

The Celtics almost had too much talent, and their chemistry issues ultimately proved to be insurmountable. They lost to the Bucks in five games in the conference semifinals and were left wondering what could have been as the Raptors beat the shorthanded Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Nearly three years later, it’s clear that missed opportunity still haunts Tatum. Tatum, speaking on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast with fellow Duke product J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter, called the Celtics “the most talented team in the NBA” that year.

Though Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green had a rather compelling case when healthy, there’s no denying the Celtics were extremely skilled.

With Irving as the undisputed centerpiece talent-wise, Tatum acknowledged on the podcast that the young up-and-comers “wanted more.” Tatum, Brown, and Rozier realized how close the Celtics were the season before, Tatum said, and they were eager to be the ones to drive them toward that next step.

“We wanted to be the guys,” Tatum said. “Everybody was, I think, a little resistant, instead of, ‘No, we’re all playing for the same goal, we’re all going to get paid, we’re all going to be All-Stars or whatever, and I think life would just be better if we win a championship.’ I think everybody played a part in that. I know I did, for sure.”

He said everyone knew Irving was the best player at that point, but Tatum admitted he wanted to be the No. 2 option.

“I take responsibility for some of those things,” Tatum said. “But just looking back on it, you know, especially the Warriors not even being full strength in the championship, you can’t help but think that could’ve been us.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

WATCH: Michael Jordan Wholesome NBA All-Star Moment with Luka Docnic

The Dallas Mavericks are 35-24 heading into the NBA All-Star break thanks to the insane stretch of play Luka Doncic has been on. Over his last five games, Doncic is averaging 39.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.
NBA
TMZ.com

Macy Gray's NBA All-Star National Anthem Gets Grin from LeBron James

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend ... and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players. The Grammy-winning singer did a take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Sunday ahead of tip-off for the All-Star game, and it...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Raptors#Nba Finals#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kevin Durant’s Reaction To The Dunk Contest Went Viral

Nets star forward Kevin Durant had jokes on Twitter Saturday night. After Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez told KD he should’ve entered this year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest, the 12-time All-Star responded with a funny GIF. “Me after a basic one hand,” Durant tweeted. The superstar’s tweet quickly...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rich Paul upset with Lakers over failed trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ poor season and trade deadline inactivity has increased tensions around the organization. One issue that may loom large is the relationship between the team’s general manager and the agent of its star player. Relations between Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports, which represents James, and Lakers...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: NBA teams eying Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell as next stars to push for trade

With Ben Simmons and James Harden traded for each other, the NBA’s two big disgruntled-star dramas have settled (seemingly). Around the league, team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah.
NBA
NBC Sports

Stephen A. says Steph, not LeBron, is face of the NBA

From Magic Johnson to Larry Bird, Michael Jordan to LeBron James, the best of the best become household names. The current face of the league is open for discussion. On Monday, Stephen A. Smith partook in that discussion, saying he believes Warriors superstar Steph Curry, not LeBron James, is the face of the NBA.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Curry amazes as Team Lebron beats Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win. Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron. Curry turned boos to oohs and aahs with the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy