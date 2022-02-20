ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

On-loan Man Utd star Anthony Martial suffers injury just four games into Sevilla loan transfer as he is forced off pitch

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUKZx_0eK4OQ9G00

ANTHONY MARTIAL has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan from Manchester United.

The Frenchman in January swapped England for Spain for the next six months to try and revive his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkEm9_0eK4OQ9G00
Anthony Martial suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan Credit: Getty

And he got off to a good start with his new side having scored for Sevilla in the Europa League this month.

But now, the forward faces a nervy wait to find out the extent of the injury he sustained against Espanyol in the league.

Martial, 26, went off after only 26 minutes holding his left leg and was replaced by Papu Gomez, 34.

The striker forced through a loan move in the winter window after being frozen out by United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Martial claims he rejected moves to Barcelona and Juventus to sign for Sevilla.

He was quoted by Football Italia as saying: "It’s true, Juventus tried to sign me.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

"They were talking to my agent but I told him that I preferred Sevilla. It was the best option for my family and me.

“Barcelona held talks with my agent as well, but once again, I said that my priority was Sevilla.

"I didn’t change my mind. I always keep my word when I say something to somebody.”

Juventus went on to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for around £62million.

Barca meanwhile moved for former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZjC1_0eK4OQ9G00
Anthony Martial walks off the pitch injured Credit: EPA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Anthony Martial
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Barcelona#Manchester United#Frenchman#Espanyol#Juventus#Football Italia#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy