Unless you’re the type to constantly buy new furniture or appliances, chances are you don’t need to use a tape measure that often. When the time comes to use one, though, we often find ourselves cursing at how such a simple tool could still be so unrefined in 2022. A staple in any workman’s toolbox, the metal tape measure hasn’t really changed much in decades, not unless you count those advanced laser tools that are also too sophisticated to use. That’s where HOTO’s smart laser measure comes in, offering a tool that promises to be so simple to use that you might not even believe that it’s smart.

