Most Galaxy S21 Ultra users aren't ready to upgrade or switch over to another phone just yet. The Galaxy S22 series might be the best Samsung has to offer right now, but the Galaxy S21 phones from last year are still pretty great. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, notably, ranks amongst the best Android phones you can buy right now. It offers an attractive 120Hz display, good battery life, a versatile camera system, and a fast processor. On the downside, it was pretty expensive. Springing over $1,000 for a phone is definitely a serious commitment.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO