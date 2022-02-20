Coroner releases name of 25-year-old who died in crash Saturday

(CNN) — It took only 24 hours for Donald Trump to hail Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismembering of independent, democratic, sovereign Ukraine as an act of "genius." The former President often accuses his enemies falsely of treason, but his own giddy rush to side with a foreign leader who is proving to be an enemy of the United States and the West is shocking even by Trump's self-serving standards.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO