ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation maintains mask mandate as New Mexico drops it

By KRWG
krwg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it will maintain a mask mandate even as the last of the...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 14

Virginia Howard
3d ago

yes please stay safe don't let your guard down please think back .Me I have not been sick in last 5years since I retired and just kept my distance from every one just my immediate family all good no outsiders safer

Reply(3)
9
rocketman33
3d ago

Masks only belong on the lone ranger, green hornet and bank robbers, they are useless.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Navajo Nation#Ap
CNN

Trump sides with Putin as Biden tries to stop a war

(CNN) — It took only 24 hours for Donald Trump to hail Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismembering of independent, democratic, sovereign Ukraine as an act of "genius." The former President often accuses his enemies falsely of treason, but his own giddy rush to side with a foreign leader who is proving to be an enemy of the United States and the West is shocking even by Trump's self-serving standards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy