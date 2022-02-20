Bernie Madoff’s sister dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida

The sister of South Florida Ponzi scheme scam artist Bernie Madoff was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday afternoon.

Sondra Weiner, 87, and her husband, Marvin Weiner, 90, were found dead in their home in the 11000 block of Barca Boulevard in unincorporated Boynton Beach, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Both had gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will officially determine their cause of death, and likely which one of them pulled the trigger.

Madoff fleeced his victims for an estimated $20 billion, the biggest investment fraud in U.S. history. He owned a home in Palm Beach and found many of his marks there.

The Weiners made headlines in 2010 when they were named in a suit filed by the trustee representing Madoff’s victims, alleging they received at least $1,715,000 of other people’s money from December 2002 until Madoff’s scam collapsed in December 2008, according to South Florida Sun Sentinel archives.

The couple reportedly lost millions and had to sell their Palm Beach Gardens estate in the BallenIsles neighborhood. They sold the house for $575,000 in 2009, $75,900 less than they paid for it in 2003. The Weiners downsized to their $315,000 home west of Boynton, the same home where they were found dead.

“They were very lovely neighbors and very, very nice people,” neighbor Hank Kleinman told the South Florida Sun Sentinel Sunday afternoon.

“We both moved into the area and they were very nice to us when we moved in,” Donald Lapinson, another neighbor, said. “They’ve been wonderful, wonderful neighbors for 10 years … We’re all heartbroken by the loss.”

Madoff served nine years of a 150-year sentence in federal prison and died last year of kidney failure at a Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C.