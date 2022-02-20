ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Motorcyclist dies in Osceola County crash, FHP says

By Nelly Ontiveros, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Osceola County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A motorcycle traveled south on Orange Blossom Trail around 5:25 p.m. when a Chevy pickup truck traveling east on Jackson Street drove into the direct path of the motorcycle, said FHP spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes.

The rider, a 27-year-old man from Kissimmee, later died at Osceola Regional Medical Center, Montes said.

The driver of the Chevy, A 68-year-old man from Orlando, suffered no injures, the report included.

This crash remains under investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com

