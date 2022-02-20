ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs

By E.J. Schultz
Advertising Age
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James—who first starred in an ad for the electric Hummer in a 2020 Super Bowl ad—is backing the brand again with an ad debuting during today’s NBA All-Star Game. But this time he is sharing the stage with dozens of crabs. The spot from Leo...

adage.com

