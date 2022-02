The Los Angeles Lakers sit at 27-31 on the season with 24 games left to play. The Lakers are unlikely to avoid the play-in tournament this season. The problem is that Anthony Davis could miss the rest of the season with a horrific ankle injury. Davis is expected to be reevaluated in 4 weeks, which will be towards the end of March. The Lakers went 6-10 without Davis earlier this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO