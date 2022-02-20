ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Social Support Associated With Native American Health Outcomes

By Rachel Sun
nwpb.org
 3 days ago

Simple acts of social support, like being given a ride to the doctor’s office, can be key in better health outcomes for middle-aged Native Americans. Reporter Rachel Sun has more. Washington State University researchers have found that social support for middle-aged Native Americans goes a long way in...

www.nwpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Making Mental Health Social Media More Supportive and Informative

Create content that is professional, insightful, and veers away from conflict. Keep online conversations informative and accept professional feedback. Across all social media platforms, there is a space dedicated to helping connect mental health professionals with each other. Some spaces are exclusively for those in private practice in a local region, some for those therapists studying or actively using a specific intervention or theory, and some are created to connect professionals across the globe to share ideas and experiences. An overwhelming majority of the content posted provides inspiring and insightful information that is valuable to fellow mental health clinicians. Social media platforms have been a great resource to keep professionals on pace with ever-changing legislation and regulations. Social media has also been the go-to source for support on cases, intervention ideas, referrals, training information, or simply to connect with other professionals in mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Social support may lower American Indians' risk of cardiovascular disease, death

Improving social support and connectedness could not only lower depression symptoms but also help reduce cardiovascular disease and death in older American Indians, according to a new analysis. Led by scientists at Washington State University, the study used longitudinal data to explore the link between various psychological factors—such as stress,...
HEALTH
San Bernardino County Sun

The woke hypocrites at the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association now tells doctors: Use woke language! It’s issued a 54-page guide telling doctors things like, don’t say “equality”; say “equity.” Don’t say “minority”; say “historically marginalized.”. Much of the AMA’s advisory sounds like Marxism: “Expose …...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Pullman, WA
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Health
In Homeland Security

The Value of Representation for Native American Peoples

Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages and. Nicole Nesberg, Faculty Member, School of Arts, Humanities, and Education. Recent controversy has highlighted the importance of proper representation for Native American and indigenous peoples. In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to Nicole Nesberg, APU history faculty and a member of the Sault tribe. Learn about name changes of two major sporting teams and the need for open conversation about representation as well as the appointment of Native Americans like Deb Haaland and Chuck Sams. Also learn about ongoing challenges for Native American and indigenous peoples to gain equally and adequate representation.
SOCIETY
CBS Austin

American Heart Association and Lipton encourage you to take a "Tea Talk" for heart health

During the month of February, we see lots of hearts to celebrate Valentine's Day, but it's also a great time to think about your actual heart, too. In recognition of American Heart Month, Dr. Joy Dubost, a registered dietitian from Lipton, and Dr. Donna Arnett, past-president of American Heart Association, joined us with important information about heart health, and ways to create positive habits to reduce your risk of heart disease.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Depression#Nwpb#The Lewiston Tribune
WOOD

Priority Health partners with American Heart Association to promote Heart Health through free infant CPR kits!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is heart health month and Maranda recently sat down with friends from The American Heart Association, Priority Health and Hackley Community Care to talk about everything families need to know. Heart health important for all ages! The American Heart Association encourages families to increase physical activity and eat nutritious meals in order to prioritize health hearts.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fstoppers

Simple Thumb Tests Can Reveal If You’re At Risk Of Deadly Heart Problem

A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of Harboring An Aortic Aneurysm. Aortic aneurysms are a major killer globally. The aorta is an enormous blood vessel that carries blood away from your heart, and when it develops an abnormal bulge this is known as an aortic aneurysm (Einstein had one wrapped with literal cellophane).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women dying of ovarian cancer because GPs fail to spot symptoms

Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WOKV

Coronavirus: FDA releases updated list of authorized at home COVID-19 tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released on Tuesday an updated list of FDA-authorized at-home over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests. An at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test is one where you collect your own sample, perform the test and read the results yourself. The test does not require you to send a sample to a laboratory. Most tests will use a nasal swab for the testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

No other wealthy nation concentrates disadvantaged children into disadvantaged schools like Australia does

If you were a disadvantaged child today in an Australian school, chances are high that a majority of the other children in your school would also be disadvantaged. Your school would most likely need more resources to have experienced special education experts; it probably would not have qualified mathematics and science teachers, and nobody to teach music.
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

Alzheimer's: Breakthrough technology discovers new possible cause of cognitive decline

Yale researchers have discovered the destruction of brain synapses underlies the cognitive deficits experienced by patients with Alzheimer’s disease. It was previously assumed by scientists that the loss of connections between brain cells caused Alzheimer’s-related symptoms. Positron emission tomography (PET) scanning technology has allowed researchers to observe the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Neurontin (Gabapentin) – Oral

Neurontin (gabapentin) is an antiepileptic drug (AED), also called an anticonvulsant, that can help treat epilepsy or postherpetic neuralgia. Despite the name, it does not affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. Gabapentin binds with voltage-activated calcium channels, which normally mediate nerve activity. However, it is not clear how this action impacts the clinical effects of the medication.
HEALTH
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy