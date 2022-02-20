Social Support Associated With Native American Health Outcomes

Create content that is professional, insightful, and veers away from conflict. Keep online conversations informative and accept professional feedback. Across all social media platforms, there is a space dedicated to helping connect mental health professionals with each other. Some spaces are exclusively for those in private practice in a local region, some for those therapists studying or actively using a specific intervention or theory, and some are created to connect professionals across the globe to share ideas and experiences. An overwhelming majority of the content posted provides inspiring and insightful information that is valuable to fellow mental health clinicians. Social media platforms have been a great resource to keep professionals on pace with ever-changing legislation and regulations. Social media has also been the go-to source for support on cases, intervention ideas, referrals, training information, or simply to connect with other professionals in mental health.

