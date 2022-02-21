ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials: Double stabbing at UConn apartments Saturday ‘not random’

By Sandra Diamond Fox
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS — The double stabbing incident at a University of Connecticut apartment complex Saturday was deemed “not random” by police, officials said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, officials said that some of the individuals involved in the incident knew each other prior to the dispute....

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman stabbed to death at apartment building in the Bronx

One woman is dead after a man stabbed her to death early Wednesday morning at an apartment building on Noble Avenue in Van Nest. The NYPD tell News 12 they arrived on scene just before 4:30 a.m. and found the 45-year-old woman with stab wounds on her body. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Hartford police investigate homicide on Earle Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in the city Thursday night. Hartford Police responded to the area of 42 Earle St. Thursday around 11:36 p.m. and located an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The victim was identified as Jeffrey Acoff, 34, of Hartford. Acoff was […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
The Independent

Police identify killers of family found dead in a bathtub 50 years ago

An oppressive blizzard tore through Boone, North Carolina on the night of 3 February, 1972, covering the landscape in a layer of treacherous white. It was not the most cold thing to occur that night. On the west side of Boone, Virginia Durham was making a phone call. She and her family had only been in Boone for about a year, moving the previous year from Mount Airy, the inspiration for The Andy Griffith Show's idyllic town Mayberry. Her call that night was to her son-in-law, Troy Hall. Ms Durham's message was direct.“Help.”Twenty minutes later, he found Ms Durham,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Georgia Man Who Shot His Wife 7 Times After She Asked for a Divorce Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison

A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly shooting his wife after she asked for a divorce. Ronald Richard Goss, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a February 2018 incident in Ball Ground. Goss admitted to shooting his then-estranged and now-ex wife, Tina Davis, seven times after forcing his way into her home and saying something to the effect of, “if he could not have her, no one could,” according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#Apartment Complex#Stab Wounds#Storrs#Uconn Police
Daily Voice

One Dead Following Shooting In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the area. The shooting took place in Dutchess County around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at 49 Gifford Ave., in the City of Poughkeepsie. According to Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, arriving officers...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Missing 12-year-old traumatized by mom’s murder found in Brooklyn

BAY BRIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 12-year-old girl who witnessed her mother’s murder two years ago was located safely near Brooklyn Bridge Park late Wednesday afternoon, her aunt told PIX11 News. “We had been looking all day,” Tabitha Ojeda said about her niece, a seventh-grader at Middle School 936 in Brooklyn. According to Ojeda, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Stamford Advocate

Two deadly Connecticut highway crashes go unnoticed for hours, records show

At least twice in the past year, serious crashes off major Connecticut highways have gone unnoticed for hours, records show, with three people dying and another person suffering “lifelong” injuries. Claims filed this week against Connecticut State Police, two troopers and state leaders, show that two women were...
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nurse suspected of setting colleague on fire is found dead by apparent suicide

A nurse who allegedly set a female colleague on fire in a break room at a New Jersey hospital has been found dead in an apparent suicide, authorities say.Contract nurse Nicholas Pagano, 31, fled Hackensack University Medical Center after allegedly bashing a 54-year-old worker over the head with a blunt instrument and setting her on fire on Monday morning.The victim suffered third-degree burns to her upper body and hands, and required stitches for a laceration to her head.The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued an urgent alert that Mr Pagano was armed and dangerous and was likely travelling in a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee.Law enforcement sources told NBC4 that Mr Pagano, of West Deptford, was found dead in woods in Winslow Township, South Jersey, on Tuesday morning.He is thought to have stolen a gun from his brother’s home.The hospital said in a statement that Mr Pagano was an agency worker and had passed a background check.The injured co-worker was being treated in a different hospital for severe burns to her face, body and hands, and is said to be in a critical but stable condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy