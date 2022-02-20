ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin, US 4th in mixed team Olympic event

By The Associated Press
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6Rn0_0eK4LfP400

Mikaela Shiffrin and the American mixed ski team missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds, losing in the bronze matchup in the final Alpine ski event of the Beijing Olympics.

The top-ranked Austrians won gold in the Winter Games’ second iteration of the mixed team parallel event, holding off Germany in the final.

Read more sports stories on FOX4

The U.S. primarily used Shiffrin on the slower of the parallel courses, and she lost three of her four heats, including in the bronze matchup against Norway.

Teammate River Radamus delivered the win the U.S. needed in the last heat to force a 2-2 tie, but he wasn’t fast enough to tilt the tiebreaker — combined times of the fastest man and woman — to the Americans’ favor.

Austria also tied in the final against the Germans, but Stefan Brennsteiner and Katharina Liensberger took their heats in a faster combined time than Lena Duerr and Alexander Schmid. Austra took silver in the event’s debut at Pyeongchang four years ago.

Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, went 0 for 5 in her bid for an individual medal in Beijing. She only reached the finish line at two individual events, coming in ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Katharina Liensberger
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Pyeongchang#Austrians#Americans#Germans#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA first-round pick now running for Congress

One former player is trying to go from the NBA to Capitol Hill. Ex-NBA forward Royce White announced on Tuesday that he is running for a congressional seat in his home state of Minnesota. White will be running as a Republican in the state’s 5th District and will challenge incumbent Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy