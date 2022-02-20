ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People react to $165K Hawaii home with ‘Jurassic Park’ bathroom

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling of the listing agent’s name.

(NEXSTAR) – The price is right for this Hawaiian home, if you aren’t opposed to open-air living.

An off-grid Big Island property listed at $165,000 was recently shared on the social media channels of Zillow Gone Wild, which describes itself jokingly as “The best of Zillow lol.”

“For $165, I guess we have no choice but to move to Hawaii,” the caption reads.

A closer look at the photos, however, shows that the house may not be for everyone. The two-story structure features only one true room, with the bathroom, shower and kitchen on the breezy lower level that is only partially shielded by a porous bamboo barrier.

Samir Mezrahi, who created Zillow Gone Wild, joked that the bathroom reminded him of the scene in “Jurassic Park” when “the T-Rex eats that guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCf0D_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

Realtor Ivory Kalber, the listing agent on the property, admits that the rugged setting won’t satisfy all buyers, but anticipates it will go to a single person or couple – either from the Big Island or the mainland U.S.

“It’s a different style of living,” Kalber admits, adding that if you hate bugs this may not be the right house – but, on the bright side, snakes aren’t a problem. “You have to kind of roll with the punches when you live on this island. It’s raw. It’s the youngest island of the chain, and that means we don’t have the infrastructure.”

While the lack of walls might deter some, Kalber said the climate makes that style of architecture quite livable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suwqa_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“I want to say our temperatures, you know, range maybe 10 degrees or something, and so it’s just always OK to be outside,” Kalber said. “The bedroom itself is enclosed and it has louvered windows so you can close them quickly and easily if there were a storm or high winds or something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300EZE_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

The house is brand new and features solar electricity, water catchment tanks, an outdoor lanai and is located 15 minutes from the beach.

The Zillow Gone Wild comments ranged from prohibitive fear of centipedes and non-stop nature, to excitement at the thought of moving there.

“The sold me on the toilet ambiance,” one person joked. “I could just sit there all day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9phg_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“I unironically love this kitchen,” a woman wrote. “The only thing I’d change is adding cabinets, but otherwise, the essentials are there and there is ample counter space.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaCML_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

One commenter said simply, “This is where you have completely and utterly lost me – I can’t even do this for a night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qM81_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

For others, however, the open concept and island life couldn’t be more perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PObtK_0eK4KgSq00
(Courtesy: Jordan Dilts/Ivory Kalber)

“Who wants to be indoors when you live in Hawaii anyways,” one comment read.

