The State Class B Wrestling Meet was held at Morse High School on Saturday, February 19th. Congratulation to all. Special congratulations to the MDI Wrestling Team that won the Class B Sportsmanship Banner. While State and Individual Championships are special, how you carry yourself on the mat ( or on the court, or in life) is what is really important. The chance of anyone wrestling in college, or in the WWE is 99.99 to 1. To be recognized for your good attitude and good sportsmanship are traits that you can take with you in your journey from student to adult and beyond.

