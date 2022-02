New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to play a single minute this season as he continues to deal with a lingering foot injury. It was also revealed on All-Star Weekend from CJ McCollum himself that Zion has yet to reach out to his new teammate to welcome him to NOLA and that’s left former NBA sharpshooter and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick absolutely livid on First Take.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO