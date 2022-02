Not ready for her close-up! Gigi Hadid reflected on how much her life changed when mom Yolanda Hadid joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012. “When I think of my childhood, I think of [being] the crazy, ecstatic volleyball player. I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends. That’s what comes naturally to me,” Gigi, 26, recalled during her March 2022 InStyle cover story, which was published on Wednesday, February 2. “But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. That is her life.’ But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up.”

