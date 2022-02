The Flagship Podcast returns with another loaded mid-week show as Horn247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss some of the latest happenings surrounding the Texas Longhorns. This week's show kicks off with some football talk after the news broke that punter Ryan Bujcevski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Chip and Taylor discuss how Bujcevski's departure hurts the Longhorns' special teams and makes special teams a bit of a concern for Texas after losing both Cameron Dicker and Bujcevski ahead of spring football. The Flagship also gives some nuggets from winter workouts at the one-month mark from the start of spring practice and discuss some of the key comments made by Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge on his breakdown of Quinn Ewers.

