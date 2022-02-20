ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Bruteside Chats: Featuring Derek Montilla

By M_Lopez
azsnakepit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick, Matt, and Nik are joined by Diamondbacks beat writer Derek...

www.azsnakepit.com

NBC Sports Chicago

New Era releases 2022 Cubs spring training hat

The state of Major League Baseball currently remains in a lockout, but the new 2022 Chicago Cubs Spring Training hats have arrived. New Era released the 2022 spring training caps for each team on Monday and fans can now purchase the item. This year's design is a trucker-style hat with...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Farm System Ranked No. 8 By ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel For 2022 Season

Even after trading their top two prospects last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, which was ranked No. 8 for the 2022 season by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. The Baltimore Orioles took the top spot, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays,...
MLB
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
#Diamondbacks#Arizona Sports#Phnx#Bros
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face cluttered trade market for A’s slugger Matt Olson | New team in the mix

Another day brings with it another team willing to join the chase for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Per The Athletic:. The Padres would love to have Olson. That’s especially the case now that they employ a manager who oversaw Olson’s development into an All-Star. As is (A.J.) Preller’s wont, the Padres, before the lockout, checked in with every team regarding potentially attainable players. That includes the A’s, who appear likely to deal Olson. I expect the Padres to be in the mix.
MLB
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
The Associated Press

MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as openers threatened

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue Monday: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ lead negotiator.
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady ‘Frustrated’ In Tampa Bay: NFL World Reacts

Not everyone believes that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will stay retired. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. However, there are some who believe that Brady, 44, will come out of retirement and perhaps...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox sign right-hander to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox continue to make moves amid the ongoing MLB lockout. They added pitching depth on Sunday by signing right-hander Tyler Danish to a minor league contract, as reported by MLBTradeRumors.com's Tim Dierkes and confirmed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Oliver Pérez, 19-year MLB veteran, to retire after 2022 Mexican League season

Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, a veteran of 19 big-league seasons, announced earlier this week that he intends to retire after playing the 2022 campaign with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. Pérez revealed his plans in a video posted by the Toros' official Twitter account. Pérez,...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Brings the Heat in YouTube Video

MLB players are having to great creative to keep their skills sharp during the lockout. Normally, they'd be kicking off spring training at this time. Instead, they're getting their workouts in anyway they can. Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia is no different. Earlier this offseason, Vesia was seen throwing to local...
MLB

