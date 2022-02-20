ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine reports multiple violations of ceasefire from Russian military forces

By Elizabeth Faddis
 3 days ago

Ukrainian o fficials have reported multiple ceasefire violations from Russian military forces on Sunday, a day after over 100 ceasefire violations were reported.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that "20 incidents" of ceasefire violations had occurred within the first 11 hours of Sunday, including 18 cases in which the Russian military used weapons that violated the Minsk Agreement, CNN reported. This came a day after 136 ceasefire violations occurred on Saturday.


The Minsk Agreement II, signed in 2015, enacted a ceasefire between Ukrainian and Russian military forces and prohibits heavy weapons from being brought near the contact line, according to the Chatham House .

President Emmanuel Macron of France said that he supported the renewal of the Minsk Agreement peace process while visiting Moscow on Feb. 7 and Kyiv on Feb. 8.

One border crossing had been closed since 8 a.m. after bullet shells were found near the contact line, border guards said, according to the outlet.

As a result of the shelling, several residents in the city of Donetsk told the outlet that they moved closer to the city's center. Meanwhile, some Ukrainians made their way toward their neighbor, with 40,000 people having reportedly moved to Russia, according to Russian officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a warning to Russia from Munich, Germany, at the Hotel Bayerischer. In her speech, she warned that Russia would face dire economic consequences if it moved forward with attacking Ukraine.

"The foundation of European security is under direct threat in Ukraine," Harris said in her speech, adding that "national borders should not be changed by force."

President Joe Biden predicted on Friday that it was likely that Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to attack Ukraine, stating that his administration has "reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to attack Ukraine in the coming week."

