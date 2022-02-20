ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn Joins AMC’s ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Anthology Series

By Michael Haskoor
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Getty Images for Global Citizen

AMC has announced that Olivia Munn among five other additional cast members have joined its upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead spinoff series set in The Walking Dead universe.

In addition to Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Gage Munroe will all star in the episodic anthology series produced by AMC Studios.

The show, which is set to premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+, will feature six one-hour standalone episodes. each focusing on both new and established characters set in the realm of the original series.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, will once again executive produce alongside showrunner Channing Powell who wrote and produced both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, Jessie and Gage are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us,” said Gimple.

Added Powell, “Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan, Gage… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.”

Munn most recently starred in indie drama Violet, written and directed by Justine Bateman. She also starred in Netflix romantic comedy Love, Wedding, Repeat and crime thriller The Gateway.

