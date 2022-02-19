ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Axitinib-nivolumab combination demonstrates efficacy in metastatic renal cell carcinoma

By Mark Leiser
healio.com
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Axitinib combined with nivolumab demonstrated encouraging efficacy among treatment-naive patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma, according to study results presented at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. The regimen conferred outcomes comparable to available approved combinations of immuno-oncology agents and VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Matthew R. Zibelman,...

www.healio.com

