When Will The ‘1883’ Season Finale Premiere on Paramount+?

It’s (soon) time to bid farewell to the first season of 1883, but, thankfully, there’s more to come. Paramount+ recently announced that more episodes of 1883 are on the way. Would you like an extra scoop of good news? Of course you do! The streamer also revealed that they ordered a new prequel series, 1932, which is described as “the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story.”

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming Tanya Giles said in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.'”

I’m personally excited for the inevitable 3083 series; the show that finally follows the Dutton family conquering outer space. Dare to dream, right? ANYWAY, let’s get back to it.

Episode 10 premieres Sunday, February 27 on Paramount+.

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES OF 1883 ARRIVE ON PARAMOUNT+?

New episodes of 1883 debut weekly (Sunday mornings) on Paramount+. New films and TV shows are usually added to the streaming service at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).

The 1883 season finale premieres Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 a.m. ET on Paramount+.

HOW TO WATCH 1883 ON PARAMOUNT+:

Paramount+ offers the Essential Plan (available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year) as well as an ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). The Premium Plan is ad-free and includes a CBS live stream. Paramount+ is currently offering a free trial and a 25% student discount for eligible subscribers. You can also bundle Paramount+ with Showtime and save up to 38%.

1883 ON AMAZON STREAMING INFO:

Prime Video subscribers can add Paramount+ to their account for an additional $9.99/month. A seven-day free trial is available for eligible subscribers.

IS 1883 ON HULU OR NETFLIX?

Nope. 1883 is a Paramount+ original.

