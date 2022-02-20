Wisconsin man who called 911 to thank police later arrested for 7th OWI

Arrested: A Wisconsin man was charged with OWI for the seventh time. (Chalabala/iStock)

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man faces his seventh drunken driving charge after deputies said he called authorities to thank them, hung up on them and then was later spotted driving erratically.

Daniel Tesnow, 47, of Madison, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding police, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer told WMTV-TV. Tesnow also almost struck an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Friday, Tesnow had called 911 from the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove, Wisconsin, to “thank the staff for their service” but abruptly hung up the phone, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

When a dispatcher called back, Tesnow “became angry,” Schaffer told the newspaper.

Shortly after the telephone call, dispatchers received a 911 call to report a possible drunk driver at a gas station in Stoughton, the Journal reported.

A deputy spotted the vehicle, which was allegedly “driving erratically” and nearly collided head-on with a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, WMTV reported.

The deputy was able to stop the driver in the town of Dunn and identified him as Tesnow, the Journal reported.

Tesnow was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail around 1:30 p.m. CST, the television station reported.

