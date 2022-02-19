ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immune cell parameters linked to therapeutic efficacy in advanced renal cell carcinoma

By Devin McLaughlin
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Certain immune cell-related parameters appeared associated with efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors among patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma, according to study results. “These immune cell parameters may represent novel predictive biomarkers for the response to nivolumab and/or nivolumab plus ipilimumab...

MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification and validation of a cigarette smoke-related five-gene signature as a prognostic biomarker in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma

Cigarette smoking greatly promotes the progression of kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC), however, the underlying molecular events has not been fully established. In this study, RCC cells were exposed to the tobacco specific nitrosamine 4-(methylnitrosamino)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone (NNK, nicotine-derived nitrosamine) for 120Â days (40 passages), and then the soft agar colony formation, wound healing and transwell assays were used to explore characteristics of RCC cells. RNA-seq was used to explore differentially expressed genes. We found that NNK promoted RCC cell growth and migration in a dose-dependent manner, and RNA-seq explored 14 differentially expressed genes. In TCGA-KIRC cohort, Lasso regression and multivariate COX regression models screened and constructed a five-gene signature containing ANKRD1, CYB5A, ECHDC3, MT1E, and AKT1S1. This novel gene signature significantly associated with TNM stage, invasion depth, metastasis, and tumor grade. Moreover, when compared with individual genes, the gene signature contained a higher hazard ratio and therefore had a more powerful value for the prognosis of KIRC. A nomogram was also developed based on clinical features and the gene signature, which showed good application. Finally, AKT1S1, the most crucial component of the gene signature, was significantly induced after NNK exposure and its related AKT/mTOR signaling pathway was dramatically activated. Our findings supported that NNK exposure would promote the KIRC progression, and the novel cigarette smoke-related five-gene signature might serve as a highly efficient biomarker to identify progression of KIRC patients, AKT1S1 might play an important role in cigarette smoke exposure-induced KIRC progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Function and therapeutic value of astrocytes in neurological diseases

Astrocytes are abundant glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) that perform diverse functions in health and disease. Astrocyte dysfunction is found in numerous diseases, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Huntington disease and neuropsychiatric disorders. Astrocytes regulate glutamate and ion homeostasis, cholesterol and sphingolipid metabolism and respond to environmental factors, all of which have been implicated in neurological diseases. Astrocytes also exhibit significant heterogeneity, driven by developmental programmes and stimulus-specific cellular responses controlled by CNS location, cell"“cell interactions and other mechanisms. In this Review, we highlight general mechanisms of astrocyte regulation and their potential as therapeutic targets, including drugs that alter astrocyte metabolism, and therapies that target transporters and receptors on astrocytes. Emerging ideas, such as engineered probiotics and glia-to-neuron conversion therapies, are also discussed. We further propose a concise nomenclature for astrocyte subsets that we use to highlight the roles of astrocytes and specific subsets in neurological diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Circ-AFAP1 promote clear cell renal cell carcinoma growth and angiogenesis by the Circ-AFAP1/miR-374b-3p/VEGFA signaling axis

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) is one of the most common urogenital tumors with high mortality. Circular RNA (circRNA), as an emerging endogenous RNA, has been proved to play a crucial role in the clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) progression. In this study, we obtained circAFAP1 upregulated in ccRCC by high-sequencing and verified by qRT-PCR in several renal cancer cell lines. In situ hybridization (ISH) assays and Kaplan"“Meier plot showed a higher level of circAFAP1 was linked to shorter overall survival. Moreover, CCK8, colony formation, and EdU experiments showed circAFAP1 promoted ccRCC growth while tube formation displayed circAFAP1 contributed to ccRCC angiogenesis. We predicted the downstream miR-374b-3p and VEGFA by bioinformatic analysis and validated further by qRT-PCR, RNA pull-down, RIP, and dual-luciferase. Downregulation miR-374b-3p or overexpression VEGFA could restore proliferation, vascular formation after circAFAP1 silencing. Consistently with the results in vitro, silencing circAFAP1 suppressed ccRCC growth in vivo. In conclusion, the circAFAP1/miR-374b-3p/VEGFA axis played a critical role in the progression and development of ccRCC which might be novel biological marks and therapeutical targets.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Circadian Rhythms Control Immune Cells That Clear Away Alzheimer’s Disease Protein

The findings provide a mechanism that links Alzheimer’s disease with circadian rhythm disruptions. Researchers report that the immune cells responsible for clearing away a key protein that builds up in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease operate according to daily circadian rhythms. The discovery, reported by Jennifer Hurley of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and colleagues in a new study publishing today (February 10th, 2022) in the journal PLOS Genetics, provides a potential explanation for the link between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes with use of radiation therapy and risk of transformation in early-stage follicular lymphoma

Between 1998 and 2009, a total of 295 patients (median age 58, 53% females) with newly diagnosed early-stage follicular lymphoma (FL) were managed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Approximately half of patients (137, 46%) underwent initial observation and half (158, 54%) immediate treatment: radiation alone (n"‰="‰108), systemic treatment alone (n"‰="‰29), or combined modality treatment (n"‰="‰21). Median follow-up was 8.4 years (range 0.3"“17.2), and 10-year overall survival (OS) was 87.2%. OS was similar between initially-observed and immediately-treated patients (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.25, 95% CI: 0.67"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.49). For patients receiving radiation alone, 5-year OS was 98.0%. Patients selected for systemic therapy alone had high-risk baseline features and had shorter OS than patients treated with radiation alone (HR 3.38, 95% CI 1.29"“8.86, p"‰="‰0.01). Combined modality treatment did not yield superior survival compared with radiation alone (P"‰>"‰0.05) but was associated with better progression-free survival (HR 0.36, 95% CI 0.14"“0.90, p"‰="‰0.03). The rate of transformation increased steadily over time and was 4.2% at 5 years and 10.8% at 10 years. This modern-era analysis rationalized the role of initial observation in patients with early-stage FL although patients receiving radiation therapy also demonstrate excellent outcome.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Analysis of DNA reveals weapons used by our immune cells to fight tuberculosis

A study led by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Infectious Diseases Labs (ID Labs) has identified a gene, KCNJ15, that is associated with helping our immune system fight tuberculosis (TB), and potentially other infectious diseases. The research was published in Nature Microbiology on 31 January 2022.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between prolonged sedentary time and coronary artery calcification in young healthy men in Korea: a cohort study

Coronary artery calcium score (CACS) is a useful method for predicting coronary artery disease in asymptomatic adults. In this study, we investigated the association between prolonged sedentary time and CACS. A cohort study was conducted in 14949 men with negative CACS (CACS"‰="‰0) at baseline who were followed up at least once. Sedentary time was categorized into"‰<"‰7, 7"“8, and â‰¥Â 9Â h/day. CACS was calculated by cardiac tomography. During 60,112.1 person-years of follow-up, 569 participants developed positive CACS. The multivariable adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) for incident positive CACS comparing sedentary times of 7"“8Â h/day and"‰â‰¥"‰9Â h/day to sedentary time of"‰<"‰7Â h/day were 1.25 (0.97"“1.62) and 1.28 (1.03"“1.59), respectively. This association was more strongly observed in the non-obese group (BMI"‰<"‰25Â kg/m2). In contrast, in the obese group (BMI"‰â‰¥"‰25Â kg/m2), there was no significant association between sedentary time and incidence of positive CACS. Prolonged sedentary time was significantly associated with incidence of positive CACS in the study. CACS is also an effective screening tool for predicting future cardiovascular events in asymptomatic patients. Therefore, CACS can be an effective screening method for predicting coronary artery diseases in people with prolonged sedentary time, especially in metabolically healthy people.
ASIA
Nature.com

Synovial inflammation in osteoarthritis progression

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a progressive degenerative disease resulting in joint deterioration. Synovial inflammation is present in the OA joint and has been associated with radiographic and pain progression. Several OA risk factors, including ageing, obesity, trauma and mechanical loading, play a role in OA pathogenesis, likely by modifying synovial biology. In addition, other factors, such as mitochondrial dysfunction, damage-associated molecular patterns, cytokines, metabolites and crystals in the synovium, activate synovial cells and mediate synovial inflammation. An understanding of the activated pathways that are involved in OA-related synovial inflammation could form the basis for the stratification of patients and the development of novel therapeutics. This Review focuses on the biology of the OA synovium, how the cells residing in or recruited to the synovium interact with each other, how they become activated, how they contribute to OA progression and their interplay with other joint structures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypoglycemia induces vascular endothelial dysfunction in subjects with normal glucose tolerance

This prospective study determined the effects of hypoglycemic stimulation on vascular endothelial function in non-diabetic patients using reactive hyperemia peripheral arterial tonometry (RH-PAT). The study included non-diabetic patients who were hospitalized for an insulin tolerance test (ITT) for the diagnosis of hypoadrenocorticism or hypopituitarism. Vascular endothelial function was assessed using the reactive hyperemia index (RHI) measured by the RH-PAT. We also measured the levels of anterior pituitary hormone, adrenaline, noradrenaline, and dopamine at the time of hypoglycemia. The primary endpoint was a change in the RHI at 120Â min after insulin administration. The study included 27 patients. ITT was associated with significant increases in systolic blood pressure, pulse rate, and the blood levels of adrenocorticotropic hormone, cortisol, growth hormone, adrenaline, noradrenaline, and dopamine. RHI significantly decreased after ITT from 2.24"‰Â±"‰0.51 to 1.71"‰Â±"‰0.42. A significant inverse correlation was observed between the change in RHI and change in adrenaline (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.670, p"‰="‰0.012). We concluded that hypoglycemic stimulation altered vascular endothelial function, as measured by RH-PAT, even in patients free of glucose intolerance. The observed deterioration in vascular endothelial function correlated with increases in catecholamine levels during hypoglycemia.
SCIENCE
The Press

Cemiplimab Prolongs Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recurrent cervical cancer after first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy, survival is significantly longer with cemiplimab than with single-agent chemotherapy, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Krishnansu S. Tewari, M.D., from the...
CANCER
Nature.com

PTEN loss confers sensitivity to rapalogs in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Rapalogs (everolimus and temsirolimus) are allosteric mTORC1 inhibitors and approved agents for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), although only a subset of patients derive clinical benefit. Progress in genomic characterization has made it possible to generate comprehensive profiles of genetic alterations in ccRCC; however, the correlations between recurrent somatic mutations and rapalog efficacy remain unclear. Here, we demonstrate by using multiple patient-derived ccRCC cell lines that compared to PTEN-proficient cells, PTEN-deficient cells exhibit hypersensitivity to rapalogs. Rapalogs inhibit cell proliferation by inducing G0/G1 arrest without inducing apoptosis in PTEN-deficient ccRCC cell lines. Using isogenic cell lines generated by CRISPR/Cas9, we validate the correlation between PTEN loss and rapalog hypersensitivity. In contrast, deletion of VHL or chromatin-modifying genes (PBRM1, SETD2, BAP1, or KDM5C) fails to influence the cellular response to rapalogs. Our mechanistic study shows that ectopic expression of an activating mTOR mutant (C1483F) antagonizes PTEN-induced cell growth inhibition, while introduction of a resistant mTOR mutant (A2034V) enables PTEN-deficient ccRCC cells to escape the growth inhibitory effect of rapalogs, suggesting that PTEN loss generates vulnerability to mTOR inhibition. PTEN-deficient ccRCC cells are more sensitive to the inhibitory effects of temsirolimus on cell migration and tumor growth in zebrafish and xenograft mice, respectively. Of note, PTEN protein loss as detected by immunohistochemistry is much more frequent than mutations in the PTEN gene in ccRCC patients. Our study suggests that PTEN loss correlates with rapalog sensitivity and could be used as a marker for ccRCC patient selection for rapalog therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

What caused the blood malignancies linked to gene therapy for sickle cell disease?

Gene therapy trials for sickle cell disease have been showing great promise, even offering hope of a cure. But in early 2021, the trials ground to a halt after reports of blood malignancies in two people in a trial sponsored by bluebird bio. Investigations later concluded that the gene therapy delivery vectors were likely not to blame, and the trials have resumed, including one at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. But the mystery remains: Why did these malignancies occur? And should these cases deter people with sickle cell disease from entering gene therapy trials?
CANCER

