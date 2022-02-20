ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bonalive receives FDA breakthrough device designation for bone graft substitute

healio.com
 4 days ago

Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd. has been granted FDA breakthrough device designation for its Bonalive orthopedics granules, a bone graft substitute designed to protect against...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

MediWound Receives Additional $9M From BARDA For NexoBrid FDA Application Resubmission

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide supplemental funding of $9 million to MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) to Support NexoBrid application resubmission and the expanded access treatment protocol. The Company continues to advance the preparation of the FDA Marketing application resubmission anticipated in mid-2022. MediWound was awarded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Healing#Graft#Biomaterials#Voids
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Good News Network

Sound Waves Convert Stem Cells Into Bone in Regenerative Breakthrough

Researchers have used sound waves to turn stem cells into bone cells, in a tissue engineering advance that could one day help patients regrow bone lost to cancer or degenerative disease. The innovative stem cell treatment from RMIT researchers offers a smart way forward for overcoming some of the field’s...
CANCER
Phys.org

Breakthrough brings a fusion energy device closer to realization

Scientists have achieved a remarkable breakthrough in the conceptual design of twisty stellarators, experimental magnetic facilities that could reproduce on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The breakthrough shows how to more precisely shape the enclosing magnetic fields in stellarators to create an unprecedented ability to hold the fusion fuel together.
INDUSTRY
verywellmind.com

What Is Somatic Symptom Disorder?

Somatic symptom disorder (SSD) is a condition that causes a person to manifest physical symptoms that can’t be linked to any medical conditions. These symptoms often cause severe distress to a person who has the disorder. Research shows that about five to seven percent of people worldwide have somatic symptom disorder. It also appears to be a lot more prevalent among women than men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SB Nation

Seven Early Symptoms of Cancer Ignored by 90% of People

The human body is made so that it sends us signals as symptoms to let us know something's wrong. Sadly, many of us overlook such signs, thinking it'll be all right anyway. We has gathered several symptoms that may signal cancer, and we recommend taking them seriously. If you see...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy