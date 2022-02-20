Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, Shares the Drugstore Facial Cleanser She’s Been a ‘Big Fan’ of for Years

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you don’t know what dry brushing is and what the benefits are, we want to make sure you’re in the know. The process may seem weird, but dry brushing may actually have tons of benefits for your skin. If you don’t believe us, just ask Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress and entrepreneur is a master of all things health and wellness and has stated how important dry brushing is, so who better to get accurate tips from than her?

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO