Watch Green Bay vs. Cleveland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Indiana Ohio State prediction, odds, and pick. College basketball odds experts know that when sizing up an Indiana Ohio State prediction, both teams are struggling and in need of a season-changing win. Indiana has lost four straight games, with its offense dying late in games and failing to generate consistent production. The Hoosiers so centrally depend on Trayce Jackson-Davis for offense, and when they don’t get that, their guards and wings have a very tough time stepping up as members of the supporting cast. Indiana’s offense faltered late against Wisconsin, the Hoosiers’ most recent loss. Indiana’s offense failed to score 60 points in recent losses to Northwestern and Illinois. Indiana managed only 61 points against Michigan State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO