Green Bay, WI

Watch Green Bay vs. Cleveland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Cleveland State 18-7; Green Bay 4-22 The Green Bay Phoenix haven’t won a matchup against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Green Bay and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3...

