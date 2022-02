This is our first drag/oval race of the year it was -25f when we woke up it warmed up to 0ish in the afternoon. We had 3 generations at the races today. My dad was able to race his grandsons. We all got to make several passes and we were able to get sleds more dialed in. I was able to make 2 decent passes on my new drag sled.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO