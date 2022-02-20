ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Crimson Space-Inspired Sodas

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 21, 2022, Coca-Cola will release a limited-edition soda called Starlight Coke. The new drink is the product of Coca-Cola Creations, which is a new “innovation...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodas#Innovation#Starlight#Coca Cola#Food Drink#Beverages#Coca Cola Creations
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Gephardt Daily

Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink ‘inspired by space’

Feb. 17 (UPI) — A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon — a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said, “From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving.”. The new limited edition drink, called Coca-Cola Starlight, features a taste the beverage maker calls...
DRINKS
ComicBook

Coca-Cola Reveals New "Space-Flavored" Soda

Coca-Cola announced Coca-Cola Starlight this week and the Internet is super intrigued. The company said the new beverage is "inspired by space" and that made social media users start trying to determine what the flavor of this soda could possibly be. After all, space could taste like a number of things. The product description says the drink contains "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space." So, what do you think that tastes like? The answers are out there in the void apparently. It's an exciting announcement for soda fans as Starlight will be offered in coral and zero sugar variants. Apparently, the taste will still be similar to the regular soda, but the 'reddish hue' of these bottles has people thinking something else is up. Check out what the company had to say about it's newest product down below.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: “Cooking with Pumpkin”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gwen Taylor is the owner of Pumpkin’s Specialties Catering and the host of the YouTube show “Cooking with Pumpkin.”. Taylor is a native of Beaufort, South Carolina, and a current Columbia resident. She stopped by Soda City Live to demonstrate how to make her favorite Gullah Geechee-inspired dish, Shrimp and Grits.
COLUMBIA, SC
Fast Company

Why the future of soda is blue

The vivid blue color of a new brand of Dutch soda doesn’t come from food coloring: The startup making the product, called Ful, makes the drink with spirulina, a blue-green algae that gives the soda more of a nutritional punch than the standard carbonated beverage. The company wants to use the product to make algae a more popular ingredient in order to help shrink the carbon footprint of the food system.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How Aldi Is Dealing With 2022's Skyrocketing Inflation

As inflation takes over headlines, Aldi continues opening more storefronts. In fact, the company has announced that throughout 2022 we can expect 150 more stores openings. This expansion will see them in Louisiana, so Aldi's presence will span across 38 states, and a massive distribution center will open in Alabama to facilitate the push into the Southeast. This puts Aldi in the running to be the third-largest grocery store chain in the U.S. in regards to the number of stores open.
BUSINESS
Mashed

TikTok Is Shook After Learning Starbucks Employees Watch You In The Drive-Thru

Three days ago, one Starbucks barista shared information on TikTok that spooked viewers. "I hope y'all realize we can see u in the drive-thru when you make faces at us," text added above the video read. "LOL." The video itself showed the barista shaking their head sardonically as they revealed that the drive-thru at Starbucks has a camera that can be seen within the store. Since the posting, this revelation has been viewed just shy of 1 million times.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Why A Half-Sized Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Has Fans Fuming

Chick-fil-A has some of the most loyal customers in the fast food business, as a Brand Keys loyalty survey showed in 2019 (via Restaurant Dive). However, that loyalty isn't necessarily guaranteed, and with some customers recently expressing frustration over smaller portion sizes and reduced overall quality, it seems the chain may potentially be at risk of losing some of their once-loyal customers.
RESTAURANTS
psychologytoday.com

The Casualization of American Society

Public dress appears to be getting increasingly casual in the United States. COVID-19 may have something to do with people wearing pajamas and slippers in public. Some critics believe that increasing casualization in fashion is linked to declining public life civility. In my daily trips to Starbucks or another caffeine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Wellness culture is destroying our bodies and the planet

Despite what Instagram would have you believe, our dietary choices are not the leading cause of the climate crisis. Over the last few months, I have been inundated with requests from various wellness and 'healthy eating' organisations to promote their products or schemes, usually centred around their 'climate friendliness'. After an endless stream of messages from CEOs trying to get me to help them cash in on the climate guilt felt by many in our generation, I'm here to debunk the myths they are peddling.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy