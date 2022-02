Chefs will be squaring off for the return of Newport Burger Bender, now through February 27, 2022. Are you feeling like a Chuck Norris? A Pretzel Bomb? A Jive Turkey? A V-Rex?. Those are just some of the names for 48 burgers; 30 beef, 6 non-beef, and 12 plant-based, that will appear on menus in 36 participating local restaurants, from February 18 – 27, when Newport Burger Bender slides back into town. After having to cancel the event in 2021, the popular competition is back, and the area’s most innovative chefs are firing up their grills and tapping into their inner taste buds.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO