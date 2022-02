With the influx of guns and stand-your-ground laws, it is increasingly difficult to prosecute cases involving firearms in Missouri. Recently a man was killed on his property over grass clippings. According to witnesses, he pulled a gun first and subsequently was killed by one of the individuals allegedly involved in the dispute. Many, including me, asked why these other individuals were armed on the deceased’s property? But, in fact, it is not uncommon because a growing number of people are armed at any given time — and Missouri legislators want it that way.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO