Colorado State

WATCH: Fireball Streaks Across Colorado Friday Evening

 3 days ago

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Snow Storm Set To Dump In Denver

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Wednesday with a blast of winter set to take over Colorado. A deep low pressure trough has formed over the west coast. Credit CBS4 As the trough digs into the southwest a flow of colder air and moisture will slam the Rocky Mountain region. Credit CBS4 The leading edge of the front will slide thru eastern Colorado overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Moisture will be limited to start but, there may be a few spots will a light flurry, drizzle and fog. That may be enough to create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Credit CBS4 The main energy of the storm arrives in the afternoon with the heavier snow dumping between 5pm and midnight. That said there will be an effect on the afternoon commute making for icy and snow packed roads as the afternoon drive progresses. Credit CBS4 A Winter Storm Watch is posted for Wednesday afternoon and evening for 4 to 8 inches of snow and up to 35 mph wind gusts for the Denver metro area and Front Range Foothills. Credit CBS4 Snow should end for Denver and the Front Range after midnight Wednesday and clear out by Thursday morning.  
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 48-plus inches of snow expected to hit parts of Colorado

Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another winter storm will bring heavy snow to parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico and the mountains in southern Colorado through Thursday. Chances for snowfall into lower elevations Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves into the state. Story continues below. Crime: School...
COLORADO STATE

