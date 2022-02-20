The Weather Authority: Warm, dry Sunday arrives before a rainy week

A warm and windy Monday is expected before storm chances move in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A progressive weather pattern brings storm chances into the area late Monday night, including the threat of strong to severe storms before much colder air arrives Tuesday through the end of the week. A series of upper-level disturbances are likely to bring at least two waves of wintry precipitation across part of the area Wednesday and Thursday. Some impactful precipitation is likely, including freezing rain across southeastern OK and a sleet-snow mix across the northern third of the state. Many of the upper air point soundings support sleet as the dominant precipitation type for northern OK Wed and Thu before changing to snow Thursday evening. The possibility of sleet will reduce total accumulations compared to all snow but can be more problematic for travel. Freezing rain potential will be maximized across far southeastern OK into western Arkansas during the event and may result in some significant icing issues. Winter storm watches are possible soon for this event. Before the wintry weather chances arrive, windy and warm weather is likely today before the initial surge of colder air arrives late tonight early predawn Tuesday morning.

