ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Authority: Warm, dry Sunday arrives before a rainy week

By Watch
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICE WARM-UP TODAY: With a sun filled sky, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon; it will be our last dry day for a while, so enjoy it. WET/UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD: Clouds return to the state tonight, and rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon as a warm front...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Storm Chances Arrive Before Winter Weather Moves In

A warm and windy Monday is expected before storm chances move in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A progressive weather pattern brings storm chances into the area late Monday night, including the threat of strong to severe storms before much colder air arrives Tuesday through the end of the week. A series of upper-level disturbances are likely to bring at least two waves of wintry precipitation across part of the area Wednesday and Thursday. Some impactful precipitation is likely, including freezing rain across southeastern OK and a sleet-snow mix across the northern third of the state. Many of the upper air point soundings support sleet as the dominant precipitation type for northern OK Wed and Thu before changing to snow Thursday evening. The possibility of sleet will reduce total accumulations compared to all snow but can be more problematic for travel. Freezing rain potential will be maximized across far southeastern OK into western Arkansas during the event and may result in some significant icing issues. Winter storm watches are possible soon for this event. Before the wintry weather chances arrive, windy and warm weather is likely today before the initial surge of colder air arrives late tonight early predawn Tuesday morning.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
KRQE News 13

Warm and windy Friday before cold and snow arrive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some clouds filtered through our skies this morning but those have since pushed into southern New Mexico. The top headlines are the warm temps and increasing winds. These strong gusts will increase through the afternoon as highs reach into the 70s for the southeast and 60° for the ABQ metro area. Peak gusts in the 30-35 mph range will make this possible. This will give our highs a boost near 60° for Albuquerque and 70° for Roswell. So a taste of spring will be in the air, to say the least. Big changes come our way from northeast to southwest throughout the evening as a strong cold front marches through the state. Snow showers will begin around 8-9 PM for the Raton Pass and quickly move south through the overnight. A quick 1-3″ of snow is likely for the northeast while the highest spots in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could top 5″. Road conditions could be quite slippery east of the central mountains on the way to Santa Rosa.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Turnto10.com

Arctic cold dry Sunday, milder Monday, see-saw weather ahead

The two bouts of Saturday afternoon snow showers and squalls have exited Southern New England, leaving cold air in place to round out the weekend. The wild swings in our weather, mild one day, arctic cold the next, will continue throughout the week ahead. That taste of arctic-in-origin but dry air Sunday will be followed by milder-than-average temperatures with filtered sun Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Temperatures start to drop as cold weekend arrives

BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — COLD AIR MOVES IN LATER TODAY: A cold front will pass through Alabama today, ending our spring-like weather. While the southern counties of the state will rise into the 60s again, temperatures will fall over North/Central Alabama this afternoon, reaching the 40s with a brisk north wind. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a touch of light rain is possible this morning mainly over the Tennessee Valley. For the reset of the state the front will come through in dry fashion.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Tornado#Project A#The Weather Authority#Maritimers#Charlottetown#Snowfall Records
KFOR

Warm and dry, then a BIG change next week

Do you remember this weather on this day 5 years ago?. While we aren’t that warm, our trend of warm weather continues after a little downturn this weekend, specifically Saturday. Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies will clear Saturday, but temps will...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTOK-TV

Warm weather to end the week, cold weather for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunshine will stick around for today, allowing our temperatures to warm up into the middle 60′s after a cold start to the morning. Temperatures will continue to rise as we go throughout the remainder of the week, reaching into the 70′s for Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures for the morning will climb into the mid and upper 30′s for Thursday and Friday, with Saturday morning reaching into the mid 40′s.
MERIDIAN, MS
WHO 13

Warm weather followed by snow for parts of Iowa this week

IOWA — The next winter storm looks to make a major impact across parts of the Midwest this week, but Iowa will miss out on most of this system. Today is the warmest day of the week as highs look to reach the upper 40s and low 50s across Iowa by the afternoon. Cloud cover […]
IOWA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold and windy start to the week

COLD, DRY: Temperatures won't get out of the 40s over the northern half of the state today, despite a good supply of sunshine. A northerly wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s early tomorrow morning with a clear sky. A warming...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold weekend ahead of more wet weather

BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — SUNNY WEEKEND: Dry air will remain in place across Alabama through tomorrow with a good supply of sunshine we project a high in the mid 50s today, followed by mid 60s tomorrow. WET WEEK AHEAD: Rain returns to Alabama Monday as a warm front lifts northward....
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm And Windy Tuesday Before Temperatures Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be warmer, but windy in the Twin Cities. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a southeast wind will kick up in the morning and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect a high of 30 in the metro, but it’ll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind. Southwestern Minnesota could push 40 degrees, while up north, temperatures will land in the teens and 20s. (credit: CBS) Areas north of Interstate 94 could see some flurries Tuesday, but O’Connor said it shouldn’t be a significant snowfall. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the cold weather will make its comeback. Temperatures will dip to the single digits, and overnight lows will be below zero. There is a chance of snow on Friday, but at this point it doesn’t look too impactful.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Storm leaves behind damage and flash flooding in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBMA) — The town of Leeds was one of the multiple areas across the state where a severe storm left behind damage and flash flooding Thursday evening. Leeds Mayor David Miller said an apparent tornado missed the town's most populated areas, but did affect the area of Oak Crossings.
LEEDS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy