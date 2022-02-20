ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Cameron Kiszla, Carlos Saucedo, Chip Yost, Gil Leyvas, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7yJW_0eK4BCvh00

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Multiple agencies responding to person trapped in Hawkins Co. floodwater

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies responded to a floodwater rescue Wednesday morning, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. An announcement detailed that the rescue involves a person trapped in floodwater behind the 1400 block of Stanley Valley Road near Bray and George Allen roads. A post from the Church Hill Rescue Squad revealed […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WJHL

VSP: Bristol, Va. man killed in Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that left a 32-year-old man dead early Sunday morning. According to a VSP release, Matthew S. Justus, of Bristol, Virginia, was traveling south on Route 676 in a 2021 Toyota Camry when the car ran off the left side of the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Early morning fire in Bluff City destroys home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD) responded to reports of an early-morning house fire Monday morning. According to Brandon Hicks with the department, crews arrived at the scene on McClelland Street at 2:25 a.m. to find a two-story house engulfed in flames. Crews fought the flames from outside, as […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Thefts#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
WJHL

Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 3 missing children

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing children. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jacob Harmon, 12-year-old Joshua Harmon, and 8-year-old Amber Harmon. According to the sheriff’s office, they have been missing since Friday and may be traveling in an “older silver Subaru.” News […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis. Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage. The parents of 4-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJHL

Man accused of trying to blow up Tennessee hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to set a hospital on fire in Whitehaven, putting nearly 60 people in danger. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Methodist South in Whitehaven around 3 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation began after the MFD declared the cause […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Man arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man Monday morning following a high-speed chase, arresting him for felony eluding police and possession of meth, among other charges. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies clocked a vehicle traveling “an excessive speed” on Porterfield Highway. A pursuit followed and […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Man arrested for helping 3 Johnson City inmates escape

Editor’s Note: It has been clarified by JCPD that Adams was arrested on Feb. 22. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a Bristol man Tuesday night after three inmates walked away from a work order detail earlier that afternoon. According to a JCPD release, Nathan Adams, 28, reportedly picked […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise Co. attempted murder suspect arrested in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Southwest Virginia was arrested Monday in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrested Austin Fisher of Appalachia, Virginia, who has warrants for attempted first-degree murder and malicious wounding out of Wise County. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy