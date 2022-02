‘Indiana Jones’ fans rejoice! The iconic movie series will have its fifth installment in no time! Find out everything you need to know about ‘Indy 5’ here!. You can practically hear the theme music now! The iconic movie series Indiana Jones will get its fifth installment in 2023. The upcoming movie’s full title hasn’t been released just yet, but it’s sure to be the same type of action-adventure romp that fans have come to love throughout the last five movies. With the movie continuing Indy’s saga, the new movie will feature Harrison Ford, 79, in the title role, but it will also see plenty of fresh faces to the franchise! HollywoodLife has all the details about the new movie for you here!

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO