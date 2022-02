SPRING, Texas -- It looks like a state-of-the art-salon, but the young barbers at work at Mystros Barbering Academy are all in high school!. The brand new facility at Westfield High School is part of the Spring Independent School District's first-ever barbering program, which can help students become fully licensed as a barber. Local barber Eros Shaw is the students' teacher and started the hands-on program to open new career doors for high schoolers.

SPRING, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO